ESPN
Projecting Mexico's World Cup roster: Who is leading the chase for Qatar 2022?
So begins the exciting yet uneasy countdown to Qatar 2022 for the Mexico men's national team, who aren't in the best run of form with two wins in their last seven games. With criticism surrounding El Tri due to a rocky run through World Cup qualifying and sluggish performances this year, manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino and his squad took one step forward and two steps back this month in California-based World Cup warmup friendlies after narrowly defeating Peru 1-0 and collapsing against Colombia in a 3-2 defeat.
ESPN
Ibrahim Musa Gusau elected Nigeria Football Federation president
Ibrahim Musa Gusau has been elected president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), fending off challenges from former vice-presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko as well as former international goalkeeper Idah Peterside to emerge as successor to Amaju Pinnick. Gusau, 58, polled 21 of 41 votes in the first round...
FIFA
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy
Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
Brazil votes in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
Brazil votes Sunday in a polarizing presidential election, with all eyes on whether front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can win in a single round -- and whether incumbent Jair Bolsonaro will accept the result. Lula, the charismatic but tarnished ex-president seeking to stage a comeback at 76, says he fears the incumbent will create "turmoil" if he loses -- a concern heard often in Brazil heading into election day.
ESPN
Tottenham's Harry Kane: Richarlison racist incident 'unacceptable'
Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has condemned a racist incident involving teammate Richarlison during Brazil's 5-1 friendly victory over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday as "unacceptable." A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a Richarlison goal, leading FIFA to announce the following day they will investigate...
Liquid, Vitality advance to grand final at ESL Pro League 16
Team Vitality and Team Liquid won their semifinal matches Saturday to advance to the grand final of the ESL Pro
ESPN
Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca
In-form Robert Lewandowski scored again to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday. The hosts were the better side, creating several good opportunities but goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was flawless, making brilliant saves to deny Jaume Costa, Antonio Sanchez and Lee Kang-In. - Stream on ESPN+:...
ESPN
Robert Lewandowski shines for Barcelona again in the win over Mallorca, this time with the help of Ansu Fati
Barcelona earned a 1-0 win over Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday, in what was a far feistier affair than the Catalan club might have expected. Robert Lewandowski scored the lone goal, having now netted in six of seven league games this season. - Report: Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona | Premier League...
