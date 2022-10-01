Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream and how to watch Premier League game online, lineups

The Premier League is back after the international break with a huge game, as the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream starts right now — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream, date, time, channels

The Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream takes place today (Saturday, October 1).

► Time 12:30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Both teams have started the season strongly. Indeed, Arsenal go into the North London Derby top of the table, a point ahead of Tottenham. The visitors are third and unbeaten in the Premier League heading into the weekend.

Both sides had a number of players out on international duty this last fortnight. Managers Mikel Arteta and Antonio Conte will be hoping their stars have returned fit and ready for action. However, the Gunners could have up to seven players out. Mohamed Elneny, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Emile Smith Rowe’s injuries were already known. However, Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Takerhiro Tomiyasu left their international teammates early with various issues. Ben White, who was not selected in the England squad, may also not be back to full fitness in time for the early kick-off.

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris did not join up with France over injury concerns. Dejan Kulusevski is a doubt following international duty with Sweden. Son-Heung Min returned to South Korea to lead his national team, while South Americans Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez did not return to London until Thursday. Ben Davies should be available once again following a knee issue.

Whoever is available, history is very much on the side of the Gunners. Tottenham have not won a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium since 2010, with Arsenal unbeaten in the 11 home league meetings that have followed.

This is a game that means a huge amount to both sets of fans, and the home side will be out for revenge after Tottenham beat them to fourth place last season on the back of a 3-0 victory on a raucous night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Can they do it, or will The Lilywhites break their terrible run in this fixture? Find out by watching the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream.

Plus, make sure you don't miss any of the midweek action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

Lineups:

Arsenal (Formation 4-2-3-1): 1 Ramsdale, 4 White, 12 Saliba, 6 Gabriel, 35 Zinchenko, 5 Partey, 34 Xhaka, 7 Saka, 8 Ødegaard, 11 Martinelli, 9 Gabriel Jesus

Tottenham (Formation 3-4-2-1): 1 Lloris, 17 Romero, 15 Dier, 34 Lenglet, 12 Emerson Royal, 5 Højbjerg, 30 Bentancur, 14 Perisic, 9 Richarlison, 7 Son Heung-Min, 10 Kane

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN , thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV : the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV . Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. View Deal

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV . It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. View Deal

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo.TV , the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £16/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £41/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport , which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport . This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .