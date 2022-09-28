ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State at Utah odds, picks, and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Oregon State Beavers (3-1) head into Rice-Eccles Stadium to battle the Utah Utes (3-1) Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. (Pac-12 Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Oregon State vs. Utah odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

USC scored 40 or more points in their first 3 games, but Oregon State held them to only 17 in a 3-point loss last Saturday. If not for a last-minute TD pass from Trojans QB Caleb Williams to Jordan Addison, the Beavers would have pulled off the upset.

Utah has stormed back from their season opening 29-26 loss to Florida by crushing everyone since then. Their last game, a 35-7 victory over San Diego State, had a lot of extra action surrounding the game.

Both teams are extremely physical with big men on both sides of the trenches. This will be a hard-fought game. The winner will have an inside track at a place in the Pac-12 championship game.

Utah is No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Oregon State at Utah odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Wednesday at 4:33 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Oregon State +310 (bet $100 to win $310) | Utah -400 (bet $400 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Oregon State +10.5 (-115) | Utah -10.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 54.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Oregon State at Utah picks and predictions

Prediction

Utah 37 Oregon State 31

PASS. The line is too high to make a wager.

OREGON STATE +10.5 (-115) is the right side here.

Both these teams are physical. Oregon State has the best offensive line in the conference and potentially the country. Utah also has a stellar offensive line.

Both teams use the run game to set up the pass game. This will provide ample points on both sides.

Oregon State won this matchup 41-34 at home last season. This time, Utah should win. But they will not cover.

Take the OVER 54.5 (-115) to hit in the mountains.

This game hit 75 last season. It could get close again this season. The run game of Oregon is going to move the ball behind a great offensive line. The passing game of Utah will move the ball against the Oregon State defense. Although Oregon State has 2 NFL caliber CBs, Utah will still be able to score at home. This will lead the game to go Over as both teams play at a fast pace. The Over 54.5 (-115) is my favorite play of this game.

