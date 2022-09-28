Read full article on original website
N.C. Highway 12 remains open with flooding reported; Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect
Minor to moderate flooding and standing water were reported on multiple sections of N.C. Highway 12 with Friday morning’s heavy rains and approximate 11:00 a.m. high tide, although the highway remained open and passable as of 11:30 a.m. “NC12 is open, but conditions are difficult,” stated the NCDOT in...
Outer Banks, Northeast NC prep for impacts from Ian
While Ian is expected to take a westerly turn around Charleston and head inland toward the Charlotte area this weekend, the Outer Banks, Northeast North Carolina and other parts of state are preparing for storm impacts.
The Wild Horses of the Outer Banks
There are many unique features that make up North Carolina’s coast. This area is known for its beaches, for being first in flight, the setting for multiple Nicholas Sparks’ books, and home to historic lighthouses and the Battleship North Carolina. It is also home to the chain of barrier islands off the coast in Dare County which are commonly known as the Outer Banks.
US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road. The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high. Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School. Do...
Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising. Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches. Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper...
Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency
BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
County cancellations due to Hurricane Ian - updated 7 am Thursday
Following is a list of cancellation announcements or pending cancellations due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian. This list will be added to as they come into the News-Times:. - Seafood Festival schedule for the entire weekend:. Friday, September 30: Festival will be closed including the Wine & Brine...
Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch issued for the Outer Banks
The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch for Dare County due to expected impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. A Tropical Storm Warning indicates that tropical storm conditions—including winds over 39 mph—are possible within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch indicates...
Here’s how much rain Ian dumped in 24 hours
These rainfall totals just released by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City cover just the recent 24-hour period from Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 30 at 2:30. More than a half a foot in Frisco, almost four inches in Southern Shores!
Coastal Flood Advisory, Wind Advisory issued for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands
Multiple advisories have been issued for the Outer Banks ahead of this weekend’s stormy weather, including a Coastal Flood Advisory, Wind Advisory, High Surf Advisory, and Gale Warning, per a Thursday morning update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. As Hurricane Ian tracks through the southeast United...
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
North Carolina Seafood Festival to continue despite potential inclement weather
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — According to a press release from the North Carolina Seafood Festival, as of Tuesday, September 27th, the festival will proceed despite the potential for inclement weather. The press release stated that the Board of Directors are working alongside the Town of Morehead City and...
New health practice coming to Roanoke Island
A new health center is coming to Roanoke Island. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Sept. 13, 2022, meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo. The two existing...
Bringing the Candy Bomber Back to the Outer Banks
Karin Edmond of Manteo made a promise to Colonel Gail Halvorsen, aka The Candy Bomber, over the phone as he lay dying at age 101 on February 16, 2022. “I promised him that I would keep the legend of The Candy Bomber going in Dare County as long as I am alive,” she says. “I will keep it up in his name. He will always be with us in spirit.”
Morehead City terminates Parks and Recreation director
- The town of Morehead City confirmed Tuesday the termination of former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs. Riggs was hand-delivered a letter of termination Sept. 23, according to the town's public information officer Alizé Proisy. Mediation was not sought by either side following Riggs' departure, so no grievances...
Havelock police responding to ‘family disturbance’
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of […]
Atlantic Beach restaurant to be featured Friday on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Food so good, Guy Fieri had to visit North Carolina! Recently, Guy Fieri came to the Crystal Coast and the photos of him spread like wildfire on social media. Now we know why. Local restaurant Amos Mosquito’s will be featured in Guy Fieri’s famous Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins & […]
Dare County Land Transfers
Williams Christopher W from Wetzel Dawn Gray/014537000—Metes & Bounds/$489,000/Improved Residential. Benson Charles Garland II from Gallagher LLC/029821000—Metes & Bounds/$530,000/Improved Residential. Equity Trust Company Custodian from Trader Erick R/ 014676000—Metes & Bounds/$292,000/Improved Residential. Kerr Janacina Venna from Intile Nandi/014577000—Lot 2 Sec 1 Oceanfront Enterprises/$377,700/Improved Residential. Lidonni &...
No charges for Washington County deputy fired in excessive force case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina district attorney says no criminal charges will be brought against a deputy sheriff who was fired after allegations of him using excessive force were made. Washington County Deputy Aaron Edwards was let go a week after he arrested Gary Thomas for marijuana...
‘We’ve had a lot of really great success stories’
Since Dare County Recovery Court first convened at the Dare County Justice Center in May 2019, it has steadily grown to include more participants, more success stories, and more funding. At its core, the three-year-old program allows some individuals with substance abuse problems who are charged with or convicted of...
