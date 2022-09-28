ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wvtf.org

Virginia offers millions of dollars each year in film incentives, but is that investment worth it?

The state spends more than $10 million a year to attract television shows and motion pictures to Virginia. Is it worth it?. In the last decade, Virginia taxpayers have forked over more than $85 million in tax credits and grants to attract television production and motion pictures to Virginia. And yet new numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show Virginia actually lost more than 800 jobs in video production and motion pictures during that time. Critics of Virginia's film incentives point to research that says these kinds of grants and tax incentives are a box office dud.
Youngkin touts RGGI funds for flood preparedness

In the age of climate change, flooding is a growing problem for many communities in Virginia, and it’s a big concern for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a group working to improve water quality in the Commonwealth. Peggy Sanner is its executive director here. “Every time there is a flood...
Youngkin declares state of emergency in Virginia as Ian moves north

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, September 30, 2022. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later...
