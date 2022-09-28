The state spends more than $10 million a year to attract television shows and motion pictures to Virginia. Is it worth it?. In the last decade, Virginia taxpayers have forked over more than $85 million in tax credits and grants to attract television production and motion pictures to Virginia. And yet new numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show Virginia actually lost more than 800 jobs in video production and motion pictures during that time. Critics of Virginia's film incentives point to research that says these kinds of grants and tax incentives are a box office dud.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO