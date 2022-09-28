ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River

NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
fox5ny.com

Arrests in $1M robbery of Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead

NEW YORK - The NYPD says two men have been arrested for the robbery of a Brooklyn bishop while he was in the middle of a church service. It happened around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, July 24th inside the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry on Remsen Ave. in Canarsie. Bishop Lamor...
BROOKLYN, NY
nypressnews.com

NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet

A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox29.com

Ax-murdering husband James Krauseneck convicted 4 decades after 1982 crime

A New York man has finally been convicted of the murder of his wife approximately four decades after the crime occurred. In 1982, James Krauseneck Jr., now 69, bashed Cathleen Krauseneck, 29, in the head with an ax after she discovered that he had not completed his Ph.D. as he had claimed, according to local newspaper The Democrat & Chronicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn robbery: Man put in chokehold, mugged on Bushwick street

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a pair of robbers who put a man in a chokehold on a Bushwick street and stole his cellphone. The victim, 29, was walking along Starr Street near Irving Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sept. 21 when the duo approached him and pinned him […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed trying to take back chain from Brooklyn robber: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the assailant who stabbed a man during a robbery in Sunset Park earlier this month. The 42-year-old victim was walking along 56th Street near Fifth Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Sept. 11 when a man snatched his gold chain off his neck, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Woman killed after being struck by NYC subway train at Penn Station, per report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A woman was fatally struck by a Manhattan subway train early Saturday, according to a report. The woman, in her 40s who was believed to be homeless, was struck by a subway at 34th Street and 8th Avenue in Penn Station at around 6:25 a.m., the New York Post reported. Police said she was on the tracks when the incident occurred.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
