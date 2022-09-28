Read full article on original website
Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River
NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
Police investigating death of Brooklyn man, 70, found lying in the street as homicide
The NYPD is now investigating an attack on a 70-year-old man as a homicide after he died from his injuries eight months later. Police found Mario Ocampo lying on the ground at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.
EMS worker fatally stabbed in NYC was months from retirement; funeral arraignments made
NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime emergency services worker who was killed in an unprovoked stabbing in New York City was planning to retire in a few months and spend more time with her family, the head of her union said. Lt. Alison Russo-Elling was about six or seven...
NY Drill Rapper C Blu Arrested On Gun Charge - Months After Beating Cop Shooting Case
New York, NY – New York drill rapper C Blu has been arrested on a gun charge, less than six months after beating an attempted murder case in which he was accused of shooting a cop. According to the New York Post, the 17-year-old rapper (real name Camrin Williams)...
2 arrested after robbing NY bishop, wife of $1M in jewelry during sermon
John Annese, Thomas Tracy, Larry McShane, New York Daily News (TNS) Authorities busted two suspects early Wednesday for the wild caught-on-camera armed hold-up of blinged-out Bishop Lamor Whitehead during his Sunday sermon two months ago, with the high-profile clergyman cheering the clearing of his name. The fugitive defendants, both 23...
Man dies days after Brooklyn hit-and-run: officials
A man struck by a vehicle in a Brooklyn hit-and-run, died days after the collision, officials said Friday.
NYPD: Man fatally stabbed on train at Atlantic Avenue Subway Station
Police say a man was stabbed to death Friday night at the Atlantic Avenue Subway Station in Brooklyn.
Car crashes into East River, father and son pulled from water: officials
ROOSEVELT ISLAND, Manhattan (PIX11) — First responders pulled a father and son out of the East River Saturday after the car they were in crashed into the water, according to the NYPD. Police found a submerged white SUV in the East River around 2 a.m. with a man, 41, and his father, who is in […]
Arrests in $1M robbery of Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead
NEW YORK - The NYPD says two men have been arrested for the robbery of a Brooklyn bishop while he was in the middle of a church service. It happened around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, July 24th inside the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry on Remsen Ave. in Canarsie. Bishop Lamor...
NYC doc admits to paying homeless people to undergo unneeded surgery for $31M insurance fraud scheme
A New York City surgeon pleaded guilty on Thursday to a scheme that involved paying desperate, destitute people to undergo unneeded surgery as part of a plot to sue businesses for fake “trip-and-fall” accidents.
Exclusive: NYPD officer beaten in the Bronx details attack that turned his life upside down
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — It’s been more than a month since an off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx, but he’s still dealing with an immense amount of pain, the officer told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview Thursday. Muhammad Chowdhury, an 18-year police veteran, was in a coma after he was beaten […]
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet
A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
Ax-murdering husband James Krauseneck convicted 4 decades after 1982 crime
A New York man has finally been convicted of the murder of his wife approximately four decades after the crime occurred. In 1982, James Krauseneck Jr., now 69, bashed Cathleen Krauseneck, 29, in the head with an ax after she discovered that he had not completed his Ph.D. as he had claimed, according to local newspaper The Democrat & Chronicle.
Police ID woman, 22, whose remains were found in suitcases at her Brooklyn apartment
Police conducting a wellness check last Wednesday afternoon discovered Johnson’s remains inside her sixth-floor apartment at Linwood Street and Atlantic Avenue.
Another swastika incident reported on Staten Island: Man, 64, accused of graffiti on Jewish group’s van
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 64-year-old man defaced a van used by a Jewish volunteer public-safety group with anti-Semitic graffiti in his home community of Meiers Corners, authorities allege. Lloyd Zamichow of Kell Avenue was arrested on Sept. 22 in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred on Sept....
Brooklyn robbery: Man put in chokehold, mugged on Bushwick street
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a pair of robbers who put a man in a chokehold on a Bushwick street and stole his cellphone. The victim, 29, was walking along Starr Street near Irving Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sept. 21 when the duo approached him and pinned him […]
Mother who lost her son has final wish as she fights cancer
The mother of Amani Miller, who was shot and stabbed multiple times outside of Bayview Houses in Flatbush over six years ago, has one final wish as she sits in hospice with Stage 4 breast cancer.
Man stabbed trying to take back chain from Brooklyn robber: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the assailant who stabbed a man during a robbery in Sunset Park earlier this month. The 42-year-old victim was walking along 56th Street near Fifth Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Sept. 11 when a man snatched his gold chain off his neck, according […]
Woman killed after being struck by NYC subway train at Penn Station, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A woman was fatally struck by a Manhattan subway train early Saturday, according to a report. The woman, in her 40s who was believed to be homeless, was struck by a subway at 34th Street and 8th Avenue in Penn Station at around 6:25 a.m., the New York Post reported. Police said she was on the tracks when the incident occurred.
Man arrested for shooting at scammers after losing shell game near St. Patrick's Cathedral
Police arrested a man on Monday they suspect shot at a group of scammers after he lost a shell game near St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan last month.
