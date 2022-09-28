The Hopkinsville Sportsplex will be full of those remembering those who have passed, honoring cancer survivors and raising money to ensure there will be more in the future. Relay For Life will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday and go until 11 p.m., with Relay Chair Crystal Hightower saying luminaries will still be available that night, so it’s not too late for people participate in the ceremony that evening.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO