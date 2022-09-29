ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Timelapse video shows rapid flooding on Florida island as Hurricane Ian creates dangerous storm surge

By Ethan Freedman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIyQm_0iECbOUa00

Footage from Sanibel Island on Florida ’s Gulf Coast shows just how fast Hurricane Ian brought dangerous flooding and storm surge conditions to the area on Wednesday morning.

A time-lapse video of an intersection on the island starts off with winds and heavy rain, but the road quickly gives way to surging waters that completely cover the median and rise halfway up a street sign.

Sanibel Island sits off the coast of Fort Myers , Florida – the region forecast to see some of the worst damage from the storm.

Twitter user @BirdingPeepWx uploaded the video to social media, saying it was a time-lapse of 30 minutes of traffic camera footage.

The intersection isn’t right along the coast; it’s about in the middle of the island, slightly closer to the bay side. Notably, the video clearly shows the whole intersection inundated, which could be an indication of conditions on the rest of the island as the hurricane sweeps through.

Waters had risen more than six feet (1.8 metres) in Fort Myers by 5:00 PM local time, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. More than 70 per cent of customers are also without power in Lee County, home to Sanibel Island, according to poweroutage.us.

The full extent of the damage will become clearer as the weather clears up and officials can visit affected areas.

Hurricane Ian started bringing rough weather conditions to southwest Florida early Wednesday morning, but conditions quickly deteriorated in the path of the storm. By 3:05 PM, the storm had made landfall just north of Sanibel Island.

Storm surge in the area was expected to reach up to 18 feet (5.5 metres) in the Fort Myers area, the highest storm surge expected.

In addition, intense winds are blowing through the area as the core of the hurricane sweeps onto land. Ian made landfall as a near-Category 5 storm, with wind speeds of 150 miles per hour (241 kilometres per hour).

Prior to the storm, officials urged people in low-lying areas, including on Sanibel Island, to evacuate.

The storm is forecast to track to the northwest across Florida, bringing dangerous weather conditions to central and northwest Florida, as well as Georgia and South Carolina, over the next couple of days.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Washes Away Entire Section of Fort Myers in Devastating Video

After making landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has moved on in a destructive path toward South Carolina. In doing so, the Category 5 rapidly turned into a tropical storm, promising to make landfall farther north a second time. Meanwhile, in FL, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have begun to recede. However, despite that, deadly storm surges completely ravaged areas of the Sunshine State. A shocking video captured the moment an entire section of Fort Myers was washed away in a storm surge.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Northwest Florida#Storm Surge#Gulf Coast
Bay News 9

Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian

Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
NAPLES PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS News

Mayor in Sanibel, Florida, pens emotional message to city amid Hurricane Ian's destruction: "Our lives and our island have been forever changed"

The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. The wreckage led the city's mayor to pen an emotional letter to residents on Thursday, in which she said Sanibel is "forever changed."
SANIBEL, FL
Whiskey Riff

Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida

First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tied-up Boats Float Past Houses in Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian Bears Down

It’s just a hideous sight. The winds of Hurricane Ian are so severe that the storm is sweeping boats away from their docks. A Twitter user named Jayden X posted a video clip as the cat 4 hurricane pushed boats past several houses. You can hear someone on the video say “holy crap” as they counted the boats going past. There were four. Then one person says “that’s why you don’t go outside.”
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport

Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

The Independent

868K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy