Lima, OH

STEM Club teaches athletes about nutrition

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
 3 days ago
Miracle Manuel mixes ingredients under the watchful eye of instructor Lauren Brondrowski and Lima Senior athletes. Dean Brown | The Lima News

LIMA — Scientists and athletes are not the most usual combination, but STEM students joined with culinary arts students at Lima Senior, where they put together a presentation on nutrition for their athletic classmates.

In the cafeteria, students were learning about nutrition and how it can affect athletic performance. John Sunderhaus, the advisor for the STEM Club, said that they’re trying to share an “understanding of what nutrition means and that athletes really are going to get the benefit on the field or on the court.

“Not everybody is going to enjoy healthier foods the second they have them, especially when they are used to sugary stuff. But we get a foot in the door,” Sunderhaus said.

Athletes spent part of their time in the culinary arts kitchen watching students, under the guidance of Lauren Brondrowski, mix ingredients for healthy snacks. The snacks then were shared with the athletes. There were recipes for brown rice crispy bars, granola bars and protein bars. In the kitchen, athletes got to sample snacks made by culinary arts students. Athletes then went on to the study tables, or practice.

The Defiance Senior High School football team will have a game with Bath High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
