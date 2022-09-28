ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte shuts down 'disrespectful' reports linking him with a return to former club Juventus if Massimiliano Allegri is fired... insisting he is 'enjoying' life at Tottenham

Antonio Conte has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is ready to commit his long-term future to Tottenham as he dismissed the idea of a return to Juventus. Conte’s current Spurs contract will expire at the end of the season, sparking calls in Italy for his return to Turin and a club where he was a stalwart player and won a hat-trick of Serie A titles as manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Lauren Laverne
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Lina Hurtig
Yardbarker

Liverpool and Arsenal set to battle it out for £17.5m attacker

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs set to battle it out for Norwegian striker Andreas Schjelderup. Schjelderup is regarded as the next big talent to come out of Norway since Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. At just 18 years old, Schjelderup has already managed five goals in ten games this season for Nordsjaelland.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Ajax#Concussion
BBC

L﻿iverpool 3-3 Brighton: What De Zerbi said

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi speaking to BBC Sport: "A crazy game. I am happy and proud for my players and my club. There was a possibility to win the game but Liverpool is a fantastic team. I knew before the game it could be difficult and it was very difficult.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton

G﻿ary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "F﻿or the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Netherlands
ESPN

Arsenal win over Tottenham proves we can dominate Premier League elite - Mikel Arteta

﻿Mikel Arteta said he believes Arsenal's 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur has sent a message to his players they can beat the Premier League's elite sides. Arsenal eased to victory at the Emirates on Saturday after midfielder Thomas Partey sent the hosts ahead with a superb curling effort from outside the box before Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot, with Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka netting after half-time.
MLS
Yardbarker

Erik Ten Hag Expressed His Excitement To Be Part Of The Manchester Derby

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his first clash against the rivals from across town Manchester City and his expectations for this match. The fierce derby will take place this upcoming Sunday the 2nd and the hype can be felt around Manchester with both sides currently in great shape making everyone think about how unpredictable it is to say where the three points could end up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF
The Associated Press

AWS and DFL Unveil Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2022–23 German Football Season

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the Bundesliga, Germany’s top national football league, today announced the newest Bundesliga Match Facts (BMF) powered by AWS, which will debut during Matchday 8, September 30–October 2. “Win Probability” highlights when a significant shift occurs in a team’s chances of winning a match. “Pressure Handling” spotlights players with the highest escape rates in high-pressure situations, alongside relevant metrics like pass completion and shot efficiency. Matchday 8 weekend features UEFA Champions League participants FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen meeting at the Allianz Arena, as well as UEFA Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt welcoming Europa League debutants, and Bundesliga leaders, 1. FC Union Berlin to Deutsche Bank Park. Fans can learn more about how AWS is transforming the sports industry with the Bundesliga on the AWS Bundesliga site. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005810/en/ New “Pressure Handling” Match Fact (Photo: Business Wire)
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy