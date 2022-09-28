Read full article on original website
Ramos ‘had to stop Neymar and Mbappe rowing in dressing room’ as feuding PSG duo make ‘pact to keep issues private’
SERGIO RAMOS stepped in to stop Neymar and Kylian Mbappe rowing in the dressing room, according to reports. And the feuding Paris Saint-Germain pair have now made a pact to keep their simmering relationship issues private, especially with the World Cup just 52 days away. Tensions have worsened between the...
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Antonio Conte shuts down 'disrespectful' reports linking him with a return to former club Juventus if Massimiliano Allegri is fired... insisting he is 'enjoying' life at Tottenham
Antonio Conte has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is ready to commit his long-term future to Tottenham as he dismissed the idea of a return to Juventus. Conte’s current Spurs contract will expire at the end of the season, sparking calls in Italy for his return to Turin and a club where he was a stalwart player and won a hat-trick of Serie A titles as manager.
Report – Juventus looking at making a move for Manchester United defender
Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is heading towards the free transfer market and several clubs are looking to sign him. The Portuguese star has become United’s first-choice right-back under Erik Ten Hag, but his current deal expires at the end of this season. He hasn’t been offered a new...
Man City predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester United
Tottenham are set to be without two star players against Arsenal in what is a ‘huge blow’ for Conte
Tottenham have suffered a major blow with the hamstring injury of Dejan Kulusevski ahead of Saturday’s North London derby. During the international break, the Swede started both games as his country faced Serbia and Slovenia. He played the entire 90 minutes in both games, but he has returned to...
Liverpool and Arsenal set to battle it out for £17.5m attacker
Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs set to battle it out for Norwegian striker Andreas Schjelderup. Schjelderup is regarded as the next big talent to come out of Norway since Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. At just 18 years old, Schjelderup has already managed five goals in ten games this season for Nordsjaelland.
Manchester United report: Red Devils to rival Tottenham for one of world's best goalkeepers
Manchester United are looking at options amid David de Gea's uncertain future
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton: What De Zerbi said
Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi speaking to BBC Sport: "A crazy game. I am happy and proud for my players and my club. There was a possibility to win the game but Liverpool is a fantastic team. I knew before the game it could be difficult and it was very difficult.
Arsenal soaring and Liverpool struggling in EPL
It’s looking increasingly like Arsenal is the real deal in the English Premier League. It’s also looking like Liverpool hasn’t got what it takes to mount another title challenge. Arsenal made it seven wins from eight games to open the season by beating Tottenham 3-1 in the...
Report: Real Madrid Will Make A Move For Erling Haaland In 2024
The European Champions will make a move for Manchester City's new star man Erling Haaland in a couple of years.
Analysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "For the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
Arsenal win over Tottenham proves we can dominate Premier League elite - Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta said he believes Arsenal's 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur has sent a message to his players they can beat the Premier League's elite sides. Arsenal eased to victory at the Emirates on Saturday after midfielder Thomas Partey sent the hosts ahead with a superb curling effort from outside the box before Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot, with Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka netting after half-time.
Erik Ten Hag Expressed His Excitement To Be Part Of The Manchester Derby
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his first clash against the rivals from across town Manchester City and his expectations for this match. The fierce derby will take place this upcoming Sunday the 2nd and the hype can be felt around Manchester with both sides currently in great shape making everyone think about how unpredictable it is to say where the three points could end up.
Liverpool could hijack Chelsea move for £52.7m attacker as RMC Sport reports Reds following him ‘very closely’
Christopher Nkunku’s potential switch to Chelsea next summer may not be quite as cut and dry as some have assumed following an update on the Frenchman’s future. Liverpool are said to remain in the mix for the talented attacker with it being reported that the club is following the player ‘very closely’.
Soccer-Pressure mounts on Nagelsmann with Bayern Munich in a rut
BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich's four-game winless run -- their longest in the Bundesliga in 20 years -- has soured the mood among club bosses and piled pressure on coach Julian Nagelsmann to quickly turn things around.
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
Graham Potter Talks On The Pressure Of Making Chelsea History
The new head coach has explained the biggest difference between the Blues and Brighton and Hove Albion.
AWS and DFL Unveil Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2022–23 German Football Season
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the Bundesliga, Germany’s top national football league, today announced the newest Bundesliga Match Facts (BMF) powered by AWS, which will debut during Matchday 8, September 30–October 2. “Win Probability” highlights when a significant shift occurs in a team’s chances of winning a match. “Pressure Handling” spotlights players with the highest escape rates in high-pressure situations, alongside relevant metrics like pass completion and shot efficiency. Matchday 8 weekend features UEFA Champions League participants FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen meeting at the Allianz Arena, as well as UEFA Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt welcoming Europa League debutants, and Bundesliga leaders, 1. FC Union Berlin to Deutsche Bank Park. Fans can learn more about how AWS is transforming the sports industry with the Bundesliga on the AWS Bundesliga site. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005810/en/ New “Pressure Handling” Match Fact (Photo: Business Wire)
Watch: Manchester City, PSG Star Can Rival Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Debate, Ex-Player Says
The careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are coming to an end in the next few years. A former Paris Saint-Germain player explained why Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé could take their spots as the game’s best players. In an interview with Goal, Mohamed Sissoko stated that...
