Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Wednesday

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The biggest names we’re keeping an eye on for this week for the Titans is outside linebacker Bud Dupree, linebacker Zach Cunningham and wide receiver Kyle Philips.

Dupree suffered a hip injury in Week 2 that knocked him out of the game and forced him to miss Week 3. Philips is still dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 1 and was ruled out in Week 3. Cunningham left Week 3 early with an elbow injury.

Now, a look at the injury reports for both teams.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Note: the Titans have since corrected the injury report, changing Kristian Fulton’s injury to a knee.

Colts' injury report

