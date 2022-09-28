ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

25 Baby Girl Names That Begin With “D”

Most moms can remember the moment they first found out they were going to be raising a baby girl. Whether on the exam table or in the delivery room, it’s a core memory. Suddenly, you’re tasked with choosing a name for your sweet new addition. How exactly are parents supposed to narrow down the seemingly endless choices of baby girl names out there? Should you choose one with a cute nickname, or name her after your favorite literary character? One way to narrow your search is to choose names that begin with a particular letter of the alphabet – for example, baby girl names that start with “D”.
RELATIONSHIPS
Briana B.

Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

I’m a baby name pro – the names at risk of going extinct

THE name you are given can say a lot about you, and can really mean a lot - so choosing a baby name is not a decision to be taken lightly. There are always names trending so sometimes it can be hard to find the right balance between choosing a name that you like that is unique and personal, but still popular.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Aabha Gopan

Man horrified after wife becomes 'baby obsessed'

Having a child should be a couple’s unified decision and not the opinion of just one of the parents. Since a child is a great responsibility for the parents and can bring about a lot of change in their relationship and life, both parents must be willing to have a baby.
TODAY.com

Mom of twins educates people about her son with albinism: 'He has no limitations'

Stacy Omirin got the surprise of her life when she gave birth to twin boys in February 2019. Omirin knew she was carrying two babies — but she never imagined they would have different skin colors. Daniel has brown hair and brown skin like his mom and dad, while David has a head of golden blonde hair and a pale complexion, due to a rare genetic condition called albinism.
RELATIONSHIPS
Scary Mommy

That First Year Of Marriage Is No Cakewalk — Especially In A Blended Family

The morning after the first night I spent with my now-husband, I became acutely aware that I was on the edge of falling in It, and fast. Perched on the kitchen counter wearing his flannel button-up, I admired how his thin T-shirt pulled across his shoulder blades as he ground coffee beans. The autumn sun filtered picturesquely through the window, and I thought to myself, “Self, you’ve done it now — this is It.” And it was. Falling in love with him was the easiest, most incredible time of my life. I was so enamored, enchanted, brimming with hope and wine (and lust), that I am grateful now for the silly phone photos I snapped periodically, otherwise the entire chapter would just be a love-dazed, Edison-light lit blur. I didn’t know heirloom quality love, the falling in love scene from “Shakespeare in Love” kind of love actually existed, yet there I was, completely immersed in it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy