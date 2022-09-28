Read full article on original website
Why is Overwatch 2 recording voice chat?
Prior to the release of Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment published an extensive blog post detailing its new anti-toxicity and anti-cheat methods. Known as Defense Matrix, the initiative’s goal is to cut down on the number of bad actors that players encounter while playing Overwatch 2. Many of its methods build on those introduced in the first game, including the reporting system and the Endorsements program.
Can you buy Overwatch 1 skins in Overwatch 2?
Even if you didn’t play the first Overwatch, chances are you’re familiar with its skins. Famous skins like Witch Mercy and Dragon Symmetra have transcended the bounds of fandom, encouraging people who’d never played Overwatch to give the game a try. New skins were some of the most exciting parts of the first game, where they were distributed through seasonal events, challenges, and even charity drives.
When does Wrath of the Bride start in Overwatch 2?
While Overwatch 2 might be switching things up with its new seasonal structure and battle pass cosmetics system, that doesn’t mean it’s left everything in the past. Seasonal events will be making a return to celebrate real-world holidays and more, just like in the first game. While they won’t be exactly the same as base Overwatch’s events, that’s something to celebrate: like the game itself, they’re evolving.
How much do Overwatch 2’s Overwatch coins cost?
One of the many changes that Overwatch 2 is bringing to the franchise is Overwatch coins. This shiny-new digital currency functions somewhat similar to the coins in the first game, but you can also use it for new kinds of purchases. You can use Overwatch coins to purchase items directly from the new in-game shop; no more having to hope for coin drops or duplicate items in loot boxes to save up for your favorite skin.
All weapon charms in Overwatch 2, ranked
Along with new heroes and maps, Overwatch 2 brings a smorgasbord of new cosmetics and options for players to customize their gaming experience. All eyes are on the fancy new skins—like Mythic Cyber Demon Genji—that will come with the game’s battle pass, but smaller additions may be more noticeable to veteran players.
Overwatch 2 players can grab a free Legendary skin via Twitch rewards
Kiriko is coming to Overwatch 2 when it launches, and so is a Legendary skin and other goodies for players who watch a certain amount of Twitch streamers. Players have waited a long time to get their hands on Overwatch 2, and soon the game will launch in PvP early access on Oct. 4. To celebrate, the Overwatch team is offering up some rewards for watching streamers on Twitch.
Support has become a more dynamic role in Overwatch 2
When I was first introduced to the original Overwatch, I came in with no FPS experience. But having played support roles in the past in other games, I saw the healing icon with the first aid cross above the category and decided that would be my role. Now, several years...
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
Fortnitemares 2022 will begin in just over two weeks
It’s that time of year again when Epic Games brings out their scariest surprises during the Fortnitemares event. This Halloween-themed event will begin on Oct. 18 and will likely continue past Oct. 31. In the coming weeks, expect to see more spooky skins in the Item Shop and major changes to the island ahead of the Fortnitemares update.
When does Shadow Royale return in Apex Legends?
For the first time since last year, Shadow Royale is returning to Apex Legends. Traditionally a part of the game’s Halloween celebrations, Shadow Royale first appeared during 2020’s Fight or Fright event. It was also a part of 2021’s Halloween event, which ditched the Fight or Fright theme for a new Monsters Within coat of paint. In 2022, Respawn Entertainment is going back to basics with the return of Fight or Fright on a new battleground.
How long does it take to unlock a skin on the Overwatch 2 season one battle pass?
In the spirit of “out with the old, in with the new,” Overwatch 2 is doing away with the previous game’s luck-based loot box system for cosmetics. Instead, players can now purchase cosmetics directly through the in-game shop and earn even more through the game’s new battle pass. Refreshed each season with new cosmetics and a different theme, the battle pass allows enterprising players to work their way up through 80 tiers of rewards as they play the game.
The best part of Overwatch 2 is killing other games journalists
Last night, I scored my favorite Play of the Game in Overwatch 2 yet. My team pushed the final point on Paraíso as I hovered out of sight as Pharah, low on health, ready to help turn the tide. First, I landed a final blow on an enemy Pharah...
Who is Kiriko? The lore and story behind Overwatch 2’s blade-wielding support hero
Overwatch 2 will release on Oct. 4 with three new heroes, a new battle pass system, and a ton of cosmetic features. The newest hero to be revealed is Kiriko, the game’s first support hero since Baptiste in 2019. Like most of the other heroes in the Overwatch cast,...
All free and premium rewards in Overwatch 2’s season one battle pass
Overwatch 2 is coming soon and players are eager to know what the rewards will look like for the new battle pass coming to the game. This is the first battle pass in Overwatch’s history, after all. The new reward track has a free option and a paid option....
When does Sackboy: A Big Adventure release on PC?
Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the 2020 platform game by Sumo Sheffield, has been a PlayStation exclusive since release, making this Little Big Planet spinoff available only for PS4 and PS5. Here, the player takes control of Sackboy who goes on an adventure where various challenges and puzzles must be solved along the way, as well as the villains players must face.
All souvenirs in Overwatch 2, ranked
Overwatch’s long-anticipated sequel adds numerous important things to the game, like the switch to five vs. five competition as well as several new heroes. If you’re not here for the play-altering changes, you’ll likely approve of a new tier of cosmetics that joins the fray in Overwatch 2.
Leaked Apex Legends maps could mark the return Titanfall fans are waiting for
Apex Legends‘ Beast of Prey update patch has proven a gold mine for dataminers, who believe they’ve found evidence of remastered Titanfall maps coming to the game in the future. As reported by Insider Gaming, Apex dataminer KralRindo revealed that information for several maps appears to have been...
Solo tanking in Overwatch 2 is more pressure than I’ve felt in a game in years, but I love it
Grouping up on the payload feels quite a bit differently now when you’re a tank main in Overwatch 2. And it took me a long while to figure out how I felt about it. The earth-shattering change from six-vs-six to five-vs-five in the FPS sequel from Blizzard is truly felt in the tank position. In Overwatch 2’s role system, the game now asks for two supports, two damage, and one tank hero.
Fans can now vote for the 10 Overwatch League MVP nominees
Every year, the Overwatch League has an MVP, and players are invited and encouraged to participate in the voting process. This year’s MVPs are now available to vote for, and fans are invited to start casting their pick for the best player in the OWL for 2022. Voting can...
Steam Users Frustrated After Game Gets Canceled a Week Before Releasing
A new Steam release, Chaos;Head Noah, was canceled this week just a few days before it was supposed to launch on the PC platform, and Steam users aren't too pleased with the development. Spike Chunsoft, the publisher responsible for Chaos;Head Noah's English release, confirmed on Friday that the Steam release planned for October 7th would not happen while citing "Steam's guideline-required changes" as the reason for why the release won't happen. The game will still come to the Nintendo Switch, however.
