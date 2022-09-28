Read full article on original website
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Has Been Voted As The Best Fall Colors In America!
Growing up in Michigan I had the pleasure of watching the leaves change colors each fall. While enjoying the view, I never realized how truly great it was. Now thanks to a new reader's poll, all of America can see Michigan's beautiful fall colors. Michigan's Upper Penisula Named USA Today's...
Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation
You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
Check Out This Michigan House Where Every Floor is a Different Color Palette
What do you think of this Michigan house from just looking at the outside?. My first thought was, "that's a quaint, 'Bridgerton-esque' house." Well, never judge a book by its cover. Built in 1951, this house at 450 W Grixdale Ave, Highland Park, Mich. is sure to change your view...
Where to find Detroit's public bathrooms
The city of Detroit has 43 public bathrooms open all year long – just seven per 100,000 residents. The United Nations declared that sanitation is a human right. Advocates say widespread access to restrooms provides dignity to those experiencing homelessness, and it improves public health for the entire community. Spread out across city...
These 6 Haunted Hotels In Michigan Have Some Guests That Won’t Check Out
There are two types of people when it comes to celebrating the spooky season. The first person absolutely hates this time of year and wants nothing to do with it. Every little squeak and bump in the night could be something that's going to try and get them. Then there...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
Train Derailment in Michigan a Near Miss From Being Toxic
A train derailment Thursday in Warren, Michigan, was a near miss from becoming a deadly toxic tragedy. It was a close call Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 7:30 am when a train derailed in Warren, Michigan. A Canadian National train was hauling 151 cars near 9 Mile Road and Stephens...
Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
If Bear Hunters See a Spirit Bear, They Are Legal To Shoot
If you get a bear tag and are hunting this season and you happen to see a spirit bear, they are legal to shoot. A spirit bear is a white-coated American black bear but some are also subspecies of an American black bear called a Kermode bear. The Kermode bear is found in British Columbia but sometimes journeys to parts of the United States.
Lawsuit: Detroit pot ordinance gives unfair preference to longtime city residents
A prospective Detroit marijuana business owner and a cannabis company with several medical marijuana dispensaries in Detroit have filed a lawsuit against the city over its recreational marijuana ordinance. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, said the ordinance gives an unfair...
Michigan Kitten Named ‘Thor’ Lives Up To Its Mythical Name
The four month old ginger kitten is being considered a hero after saving a Farmington Hills family from certain death. 'Thor' Likes To Complain A Lot, And That Saved A Family From CO-2 Poisoning. The small, orange kitten began meowing incessantly when a garage door closed, spreading deadly carbon monoxide...
At Just 22 Acres, This is the Smallest State Park in Michigan
Consider it "Fun Size"! When it comes to most state parks it may be tiny, but it's big on beauty. At just 22 acres in size, this Alger County park is the smallest state park in Michigan. Currently, there are 103 state parks and recreation areas throughout Michigan, with new...
Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week
Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
17 Michigan ‘One Bite Pizza Reviews’ from Dave Portnoy
Check out 17 different pizza places in Michigan that Dave Portnoy has reviewed. Now that fall is officially here in Michigan, it also means that pizza and chili season has begun. When the weather changes, Michiganders seek comfort in many different food items and we all know that the state has a huge selection of options when it comes to pizza.
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home
It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
Vintage Michigan Grocers Part 4 – Before Digital, Before Surveillance: 1880s-1950s
Okay, show of hands: how many of you worked in a supermarket when you were in school? (For those who actually raised their hands, put 'em back down...I can't really see you, ya know..) I worked in one of the local supermarkets when I was 16 thru 18 years old....
