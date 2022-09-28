ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
My Magic GR

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation

You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Detroit Free Press

Where to find Detroit's public bathrooms

The city of Detroit has 43 public bathrooms open all year long – just seven per 100,000 residents. The United Nations declared that sanitation is a human right. Advocates say widespread access to restrooms provides dignity to those experiencing homelessness, and it improves public health for the entire community. Spread out across city...
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Law#Dumpster Diving#The Detroit Free Press#Metro Detroit
earnthenecklace.com

Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

If Bear Hunters See a Spirit Bear, They Are Legal To Shoot

If you get a bear tag and are hunting this season and you happen to see a spirit bear, they are legal to shoot. A spirit bear is a white-coated American black bear but some are also subspecies of an American black bear called a Kermode bear. The Kermode bear is found in British Columbia but sometimes journeys to parts of the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
Detroit News

Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week

Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

17 Michigan ‘One Bite Pizza Reviews’ from Dave Portnoy

Check out 17 different pizza places in Michigan that Dave Portnoy has reviewed. Now that fall is officially here in Michigan, it also means that pizza and chili season has begun. When the weather changes, Michiganders seek comfort in many different food items and we all know that the state has a huge selection of options when it comes to pizza.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home

It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy