ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Department Announces Kentucky Game Day Plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Celebrating 60 years since first Black student enrolled at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - James Meredith was celebrated, honored, and revered Wednesday night for leading integration at the University of Mississippi 60 years ago. Saturday will mark 60 years to the day 89-year-old Meredith registered for classes at Ole Miss. Meredith served 10 years in the U.S Air Force before...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business

A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
VENICE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Oxford, MS
Oxford, MS
Education
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi to Honor James Meredith’s Legacy

Signature event to highlight first African American student’s courage, impact. Sixty years after civil rights activist James Meredith integrated the University of Mississippi, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and guests will gather in his honor to commemorate the anniversary of that defining moment in the university’s history. Meredith, who...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Meredith
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Roger Thompson
desotocountynews.com

The First Four football rankings, Friday’s schedule

Here’s a look at DeSoto County News’ First Four along with standings and schedules for Friday’s schedule of high school football games. 1. Northpoint Christian (4-1) Last week: defeated Millington Central, Tenn. 28-14. This week: at St. George’s (Collierville) 2. Southaven (4-0) Last week: defeated Center...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Knighton Retires After Almost 40 Years

Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said. “That’s how we got here, and I...
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Baptist DeSoto first in the Mid-South to offer new fibroid treatment

Dr. Charles Ryan, a practicing OB-GYN at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 22 years, recently performed a first-of-its kind, minimally invasive uterine fibroid procedure, for the area. The treatment, developed by Acessa, offers an alternative for women who would otherwise require a hysterectomy. The Acessa ProVu system procedure works by applying...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxford Town#College Towns#Black People#Bus Tour#Ole Miss#Lyceum#African American#The Division Of Diversity
wtva.com

Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

The Easiest Decision I Ever Made

I am not sure that I chose Ole Miss as much as Ole Miss chose me. For me, there was no real choice. For as long as I can remember, Ole Miss sat alone at the top of the list; no other school could even come close. Even though my...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
hottytoddy.com

Opa! Unique Greek Dining Experience on Oxford’s Square

I have dined at Oxford’s newest Greek restaurant, Opa!, located on The Square, and it is a unique dining experience I would highly recommend. Opa! serves Greek dishes, desserts and cocktails in a laid-back but stunning atmosphere. As I walk into Opa!, it’s that atmosphere that instantly impresses me....
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

North Delta Homecoming Maids

North Delta School’s Homecoming will be Oct.14 at 7 p.m. The Queen will be announced and crowned during halftime festivities. Pictured are (front, from left) Senior Maids Kelli Manues, Betsy Wolfe, Sophie Williams, Millie Williams, (back) Sophomore Maids Baylee Selby, Emma Nichopoulos, Junior Maids Ella Nichopoulos, Emily Wells, Liza Clark, Freshman Maids Jada Bryant and Hallie Melton.
BATESVILLE, MS
accountingtoday.com

A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford

Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy