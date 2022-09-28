Read full article on original website
Related
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium: Ole Miss vs. Kentucky (Homecoming 11 am) The Library: TY TAYLOR (9 pm) Rafters: Watch SEC games on the big screen; KRUZE KONTROL (9 pm–till) Rockhouse Live: DIRTY DAN & THE BOYS (2–6 pm); KEITH & THE EVERMEN BAND (8 pm–till) Lafayette County & Oxford...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Department Announces Kentucky Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
actionnews5.com
Celebrating 60 years since first Black student enrolled at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - James Meredith was celebrated, honored, and revered Wednesday night for leading integration at the University of Mississippi 60 years ago. Saturday will mark 60 years to the day 89-year-old Meredith registered for classes at Ole Miss. Meredith served 10 years in the U.S Air Force before...
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business
A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Thursday, September 29, 2022 Food and Drink Specials + Entertainment
Campus Wines: Thirsty Thursday: 5% off select item. Funkys: Thursday Night Football: Bengals vs Dolphins (7:15 pm) The Library: Thursday Night Football: Bengals vs Dolphins (7:15 pm); TY TAYLOR (9 pm) The Powerhouse: Thacker Mountain Radio featuring ANDREW SEAN GREER with Less is Lost, music guest DAN MONTGOMERY and MIKE...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi to Honor James Meredith’s Legacy
Signature event to highlight first African American student’s courage, impact. Sixty years after civil rights activist James Meredith integrated the University of Mississippi, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and guests will gather in his honor to commemorate the anniversary of that defining moment in the university’s history. Meredith, who...
Starkville duo of Trey Petty and Braylon Burnside headed to Ole Miss this weekend
The Starkville High School (Miss.) duo of quarterback Trey Petty and wide receiver Braylon Burnside are a big reason the Yellowjackets are 4-1 this season. Petty is a true dual-threat, completing 70 of 117 passes for 1,00 yards with ten touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for three touchdowns.
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
RELATED PEOPLE
St. Jude Ironman Competition to shut down dozens of roads this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2022 St. Jude Ironman Competition is set for Oct. 1 in Memphis. Roughly 3,000 athletes are expected to participate in the event, a late-season race. The event will also shut down over two dozen roads around Shelby Farms and other areas of Shelby County on Saturday.
desotocountynews.com
The First Four football rankings, Friday’s schedule
Here’s a look at DeSoto County News’ First Four along with standings and schedules for Friday’s schedule of high school football games. 1. Northpoint Christian (4-1) Last week: defeated Millington Central, Tenn. 28-14. This week: at St. George’s (Collierville) 2. Southaven (4-0) Last week: defeated Center...
hottytoddy.com
Knighton Retires After Almost 40 Years
Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said. “That’s how we got here, and I...
DeSoto Times Today
Baptist DeSoto first in the Mid-South to offer new fibroid treatment
Dr. Charles Ryan, a practicing OB-GYN at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 22 years, recently performed a first-of-its kind, minimally invasive uterine fibroid procedure, for the area. The treatment, developed by Acessa, offers an alternative for women who would otherwise require a hysterectomy. The Acessa ProVu system procedure works by applying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
Ole Miss Students Get Busy Beating Each Other Up At Game
Ole Miss Students Get Busy Beating Each Other Up At Game
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years.
hottytoddy.com
The Easiest Decision I Ever Made
I am not sure that I chose Ole Miss as much as Ole Miss chose me. For me, there was no real choice. For as long as I can remember, Ole Miss sat alone at the top of the list; no other school could even come close. Even though my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hottytoddy.com
Opa! Unique Greek Dining Experience on Oxford’s Square
I have dined at Oxford’s newest Greek restaurant, Opa!, located on The Square, and it is a unique dining experience I would highly recommend. Opa! serves Greek dishes, desserts and cocktails in a laid-back but stunning atmosphere. As I walk into Opa!, it’s that atmosphere that instantly impresses me....
panolian.com
North Delta Homecoming Maids
North Delta School’s Homecoming will be Oct.14 at 7 p.m. The Queen will be announced and crowned during halftime festivities. Pictured are (front, from left) Senior Maids Kelli Manues, Betsy Wolfe, Sophie Williams, Millie Williams, (back) Sophomore Maids Baylee Selby, Emma Nichopoulos, Junior Maids Ella Nichopoulos, Emily Wells, Liza Clark, Freshman Maids Jada Bryant and Hallie Melton.
accountingtoday.com
A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford
Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
Mississippi man arrested for stealing tools, supplies from several construction job sites
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly stole tools and supplies from several local construction sites. On Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, the Oxford Police Department took several reports of construction tools and supplies being stolen from job sites in the Oxford area. After investigation, Joshua Crumpler, 37,...
Comments / 0