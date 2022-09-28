ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amboy, IL

Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 30

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from Friday, September 30 for Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights watch ‘Overtime’ each Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. The show is also rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39, although […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
ILLINOIS STATE
Coolio Saved Thousands Of Fans From Danger At Illinois Rock Concert

No matter what your music preference there's a good chance you've at least heard of Coolio. You might even know of some of the hits of the rapper like "Gangsta's Paradise", "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)", or maybe even his hit with Kenny Rogers called "The Hustler." Coolio's concerts were always fun and always unpredictable. In 2009, he was a part of a day-long rock festival in Illinois. If wasn't for him, things could have turned into a disaster for fans.
ROCKFORD, IL
Ohio, IL
Illinois Football
Amboy, IL
Orangeville, IL
Orangeville, IL
Ohio, IL
Illinois Sports
Polo, IL
Amboy, IL
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car

Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
ROCKFORD, IL
Taste of Sandwich returning Wednesday

The Taste of Sandwich is returning to downtown Sandwich Wednesday. The event features various businesses and organizations showcasing and celebrating Sandwich in the downtown area. Tickets for the event, which includes bite size food and treats from the various organizations are $7. The event runs from 5:30 to 7 at Railroad and Main streets.
SANDWICH, IL
Cider 'N Cinnamon returning this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cider ‘N Cinnamon arts and crafts fair is returning for its 47th year this weekend at Edgebrook Center parking lot. Over 75 talented and creative vendors across the region will attend, starting at from 10 to 5 p.m on Saturday, October 1 and from 10 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 2.
ROCKFORD, IL
La Salle and Peru Police Search for Streamer Suspects

Was it a case of trying to help out, or are there streamer thieves on the loose?. The Police Departments in both La Salle and Peru are investigating Thursday night's disappearance of green and red streamers from their downtown areas. The decorations were to stay up longer in celebration of L-P High School's homecoming weekend, and, assuming a bit of color adjustment, for the St. Bede homecoming parade in Peru today.
PERU, IL
Rockford Scanner™: 10-50 With Injuries, In Loves Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
LOVES PARK, IL
It's Been Four Years Since Illinois' Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed

From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
ROCKFORD, IL
Hang with Goose at the Gun and Knife Show This Weekend

Pope Creeks Shows presents the Quad Cities Gun and Knife Show! This Saturday and Sunday, October 1st & 2nd at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds in Davenport. Goose will be there on Saturday from 10am-12pm, broadcasting live and letting you know of which deals are the best you can get.
DAVENPORT, IA
Freeport woman dies after home explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials confirmed Wednesday that Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, of Freeport has died after more than a two-week battle in the hospital. Bonnie and her husband, Al Bawinkel were airlifted Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an explosion at their home in Freeport. Bonnie was initially transported from her home...
FREEPORT, IL
Moline accident sends two to hospital

An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
MOLINE, IL
Marseilles Man Killed in ATV Accident in Seneca

The Seneca Police Department has released information about an ATV accident that occurred this past weekend. Seneca Police Chief George Lamboley said a passerby saw a man and a flipped ATV off the roadway on East 2850th Road or Brookfield Drive in Seneca around 6 a.m. on Sunday, September 25th.
SENECA, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Another Mysterious Object In The Sky Tonight, Over The Skies Of Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Suddenly Loses Another Restaurant, What Should Take Its Place?

Another restaurant in Rockford closed up shop this week. The Arby's on S. Alpine turned off the grill and fryer and flipped off the lights for what is likely to be for the last time. After learning about this and sharing it with coworkers a few of them (who are from the area) didn't realize the location was still open. That might not be a good sign and could be one of the reasons for its closure.
ROCKFORD, IL
No injuries from plane incident Friday evening

Emergency responders were near a small plane shortly after 6 p.m. Friday at Quad Cities International Airport, Moline. A spokesperson for the airport told Local 4 News an experimental aircraft landed on the runway and had a rear landing gear malfunction. “Airport emergency crews responded as is the protocol,” the...
MOLINE, IL

