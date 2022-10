CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Conservation District has scheduled two structure pruning classes for next Saturday, Oct. 8. The first class will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Gazebo Park in the Pointe, off of Miracle Parkway. The second class will take place at the Laramie County Library, in the Willow Room, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Both classes will fill up fast, so RSVP by emailing cyoung@lccdnet.org or calling 307-772-2600. Specify the class you want to attend.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO