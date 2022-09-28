Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Don Evans Runyan — PENDING
Don Evans Runyan, 84, Warsaw, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Jane Steeley — PENDING
Jane Steeley, 67, Warsaw, died Sept. 29, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:58 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, West Levi Lee Road, west of West Edgewood Drive, Warsaw. Driver: David A. Rangel, 73, North Allen Lane, Warsaw. Rangel was found lying in a ditch near where his moped was by a passer-by. He said he couldn’t remember what happened and was taken to the hospital. Police believe that his moped was struck from behind by another vehicle. That caused it to run off the roadway and flip in the ditch. The accident is still under investigation. Damage: Up to $1,000.
inkfreenews.com
Janice I. Nimtz
Janice I. (Perkins) Nimtz, 67, South Bend, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Center for Hospice’s Raclin House, Mishawaka. Janice was born Feb. 21, 1955. Janice married Richard L. Nimtz on June 30, 1973; he survives. She is also survived by her children Holly (Fred) Awald, Walkerton and...
inkfreenews.com
Cindy L. Foerg
Cindy L. Foerg, 66, Rochester, died at 11:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. Cindy was born Dec. 7, 1955. Cindy married Donald R. Foerg; he survives in Rochester. She is also survived by her mother Dolly Easterday, Rochester; father Joe Shively, Akron; and sisters Tammy...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Ricky L. Creekmore, $8,561.01. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Sandra J. Hall, $592.38. Rent-A-Center v. Bre-Anne Holland, $1,076.43. Travis Holland,...
inkfreenews.com
Lynda Ann Fields
Lynda Ann Fields, 67, rural Wabash, died at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 7, 1955. She married Bob Fields on Sept. 1, 1972; he survives in Wabash. She is also survived by her four children, Shawn (Michele) Fields,...
inkfreenews.com
Marilyn Cole — PENDING
Marilyn Cole, 92, formerly of the Chicago area and Winona Lake, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Phyllis M. Chapman
Phyllis M. (Fuchs) Chapman, 91, Mishawaka, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. Phyllis was born Oct. 12, 1930; she grew up in Lakeville. On Aug. 19, 1974, Phyllis was united in marriage with William “Jack” Chapman; he preceded her in death. Phyllis was survived...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5:54 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 3200 block of West CR 200N, Warsaw. A credit card was opened in someone’s name. Value of $14,843.65. 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 100 block of East South Street, Milford. A firearm...
inkfreenews.com
Elkhart Man Faces Strangulation Charge
WARSAW — An Elkhart man is facing strangulation and battery charges after he allegedly choked a woman. Christopher Lee Lewallen, 42, 216 N. Second St., Elkhart, is facing one count of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and one count of battery (moderate bodily injury), a Level 6 felony. According...
inkfreenews.com
One Injured After Moped Hits Tree
WARSAW — A man has been transported to the hospital after a moped accident on Friday, Sept. 30. First responders were called to 309 W. Levi Lee Road, Warsaw, around 5 p.m. There, a moped had collided with a tree. A Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputy at the scene said...
inkfreenews.com
Rebecca M. Krotke
Rebecca M. “Becky” Krotke, 81, North Manchester, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. Becky was born Nov. 9, 1940, in West Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Richard and Aggie (Poe) Gibson. She was united in marriage to Gary Krotke on Dec. 14, 1974, in Richvalley.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Installs New President
WARSAW — Chris Plack has been installed as the 64th president of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club. Plack, along with other officers, was sworn in Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, before a welcoming crowd of members and guests who also celebrated the achievements of outgoing President Jim Smith. Plack, a...
inkfreenews.com
Gloria McVey Frew
Gloria E. McVey Frew, 87, Syracuse, died at 1:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Mitchell House, Spruce Pine, N.C. She was born Dec. 28, 1934. She married Phillip Frew on June 22, 1957. Survivors include her sons, David (Chelsea) Frew, Barnardsville, N.C. and Donald (Christine) Frew, Fort Wayne; daughter,...
inkfreenews.com
Plymouth Woman Faces Charges After Crashing Tesla
WARSAW — A Plymouth woman is facing several charges after she stole and crashed a Tesla in Mentone. Anja G. Houin, 20, 217 Elliott St., Plymouth, is facing one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony; and two felony counts of theft, one a Level 5 and the other a Level 6.
inkfreenews.com
Phillip Michael Easterday
Phillip Michael Easterday, 48, Wabash, died at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Peru. He was born May 21, 1974. He married Karla Ann Sorg on Dec. 20, 2003; she died August 27, 2013. He is survived by his parents, Charlie and Judy Easterday; daughter, Mackenzie Easterday; three stepchildren,...
inkfreenews.com
Nappaneee BMV Closing Part Of Statewide Trend
2022: Indianapolis-Ameriplex, Indianapolis-North Meridian, Napanee. INDIANAPOLIS – Some Hoosiers are pleading with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to keep local branches open as the agency debates additional closures and pushes for more digital service transactions. The Indiana BMV has completely closed eight branches around the state since 2019,...
inkfreenews.com
Touch-A-Truck With Cardinal Services Held At Warsaw Airport
WARSAW — The inaugural Touch-A-Truck event for Cardinal Services brought in dozens of attendees, allowing for up-close and hands-on experiences with a variety of vehicles. Warsaw Municipal Airport partnered with Cardinal Services for “Soar!” – an event to show appreciation for Cardinal Services, as well as their staff and the people they serve.
inkfreenews.com
Historic Theater To Reopen In Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — A historic theater in downtown Plymouth that has sat vacant for more than 20 years will reopen this weekend. The REES Theatre, which originally opened in 1940, has undergone a variety of renovations over the last few years, including upgrades to the facade, HVAC units and the installation of rooftop solar panels.
