big945.com

Tornado watch in effect for Eastern N.C. through 10 p.m. Friday

The National Weather Service (NOAA) has reported that a tornado watch has been issued for Eastern North Carolina through 10 p.m. Friday, September 30. As heavier bands of rain move through the region, a few tornadoes are possible. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, but not occurring.
chapelboro.com

Orange County Under Tropical Storm Warning; Schools Cancel Friday Classes

After making an intense landfall in Cuba, battering Florida and moving through South Carolina, Tropical Storm Ian will soon reach North Carolina. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of the state on Thursday, with Orange County included in the alert. The federal agency said high winds and heavy rain can be expected starting Thursday night and through the day on Friday. While rain is expected to continue through the weekend, the tropical storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches in Orange County from Friday through Saturday afternoon. Sustained wind is forecasted, with some gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.
foxwilmington.com

Attorney General warns customers to be on the lookout for price gouging ahead of storm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A state of emergency is in effect in North Carolina as Hurricane Ian makes its way across the Southeast which means price gouging laws are now in effect. From increased prices at the gas pump to inflated prices for services like tree removal, Attorney General Josh Stein said he is serious about ensuring the protection of North Carolinians from predatory businesses looking to profit from the storm.
Roy Cooper
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dies while operating generator in Johnston County

Ian has claimed the life of at least one person in North Carolina. In Johnston County, a man died Saturday morning from carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator in a garage, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Jeff Caldwell said. The man's wife discovered him at 7 a.m....
cbs17

Track power outages around the Triangle from Hurricane Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tens of thousands of people in the Triangle are without power Friday as impact from Ian continue to move through North Carolina. Duke Energy reported more than 60,000 outages in the Triangle as of 6:20 p.m. At the same time, data from the state showed more than 200,000 outages across North Carolina.
foxwilmington.com

NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – State transportation officials preparing for Tropical Storm Ian are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. The state Department of Transportation says more than 2,200 of its employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs, and pipe replacements after the storm passes.
WRAL

10,000 Duke Energy crews works to restore power on NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek served as the staging area for Duke Energy utility crews. A spokesperson said a total of 10,000 crews assisting in the Carolinas, with workers coming from New England, Pennsylvania, Midwest and Georgia. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WCNC

State of Emergency declared for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
foxwilmington.com

Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
cbs17

Raleigh prepares to prevent flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Hurricane Ian touches down in Florida, preparation is underway to prevent flooding in Raleigh. The City of Raleigh is lowering the water level in Lake Johnson by about three feet, a process that began Monday. Kelly Daniel with the City of Raleigh’s Stormwater Management department said it will help prevent flooding in areas like Gorman St. and Avent Ferry Rd.
