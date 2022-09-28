Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
cbs17
Thousands left without power after Friday’s storm, Wake County hit the hardest, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cleanup efforts started early Saturday morning after Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain and strong winds to our region on Friday. Trees in roads, downed power lines, and debris left on sidewalks were just some of the things North Carolinians experienced. “We saw some very strong...
foxwilmington.com
‘Ian is at our door’: Gov. Cooper holds briefing on hurricane Ian’s impacts
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – Gov. Roy Cooper held a briefing Friday afternoon regarding Hurricane Ian and its expected impacts on North Carolina. The governor is urging North Carolinians to not drive on roadways unless absolutely necessary, and to be smart and prepared in case of any dangerous situations. “This...
big945.com
Tornado watch in effect for Eastern N.C. through 10 p.m. Friday
The National Weather Service (NOAA) has reported that a tornado watch has been issued for Eastern North Carolina through 10 p.m. Friday, September 30. As heavier bands of rain move through the region, a few tornadoes are possible. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, but not occurring.
Be careful on the roads: Ian knocks down power lines, trees
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several roads in central North Carolina were blocked by fallen trees on Saturday morning, a couple hours after Ian swept across the state with strong winds and heavy rain. "As the sun comes up and crews get out, we'll get a better sense of the extent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Glenwood Avenue floods near Lynn Road, ‘impassable’ conditions: NCDOT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The onslaught of rain Friday has flooded areas of the Triangle, including a stretch of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, according to the NC Dept. of Transportation. Near Lynn Road, the section of Glenwood Avenue was flooded in both directions just before 10 p.m. Drivers were...
City of Raleigh prepares for potential flooding, power outages
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle is under a tropical storm warning and level 1 risk for severe storms, including a medium risk of power outages. Raleigh city officials have crews to do their part to minimize hazards around construction sites and new developments. Officials say now is the time...
chapelboro.com
Orange County Under Tropical Storm Warning; Schools Cancel Friday Classes
After making an intense landfall in Cuba, battering Florida and moving through South Carolina, Tropical Storm Ian will soon reach North Carolina. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of the state on Thursday, with Orange County included in the alert. The federal agency said high winds and heavy rain can be expected starting Thursday night and through the day on Friday. While rain is expected to continue through the weekend, the tropical storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches in Orange County from Friday through Saturday afternoon. Sustained wind is forecasted, with some gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.
foxwilmington.com
Attorney General warns customers to be on the lookout for price gouging ahead of storm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A state of emergency is in effect in North Carolina as Hurricane Ian makes its way across the Southeast which means price gouging laws are now in effect. From increased prices at the gas pump to inflated prices for services like tree removal, Attorney General Josh Stein said he is serious about ensuring the protection of North Carolinians from predatory businesses looking to profit from the storm.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ian claimed four lives in NC, Cooper says. Thousands still without power in Triangle, NC
Two traffic fatalities are being blamed on Tropical Storm Ian, as is a case of carbon monoxide poisoning. One person drowned.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man dies while operating generator in Johnston County
Ian has claimed the life of at least one person in North Carolina. In Johnston County, a man died Saturday morning from carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator in a garage, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Jeff Caldwell said. The man's wife discovered him at 7 a.m....
cbs17
Track power outages around the Triangle from Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tens of thousands of people in the Triangle are without power Friday as impact from Ian continue to move through North Carolina. Duke Energy reported more than 60,000 outages in the Triangle as of 6:20 p.m. At the same time, data from the state showed more than 200,000 outages across North Carolina.
foxwilmington.com
NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – State transportation officials preparing for Tropical Storm Ian are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. The state Department of Transportation says more than 2,200 of its employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs, and pipe replacements after the storm passes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
10,000 Duke Energy crews works to restore power on NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek served as the staging area for Duke Energy utility crews. A spokesperson said a total of 10,000 crews assisting in the Carolinas, with workers coming from New England, Pennsylvania, Midwest and Georgia. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Large trees fall in Raleigh, 47,000 without power in Wake County
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. At least one person died in the state. Outages were improving slowly on Saturday, but according to Duke Energy, 20% of Wake County was without power at...
Check Triangle power outages on these maps as Tropical Storm Ian leaves NC behind
North Carolina power companies will be posting and alerting customers to power outages on their websites as they arise.
WCNC
State of Emergency declared for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency for NC ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival
North Carolina could see heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday
foxwilmington.com
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it,...
foxwilmington.com
Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
cbs17
Raleigh prepares to prevent flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Hurricane Ian touches down in Florida, preparation is underway to prevent flooding in Raleigh. The City of Raleigh is lowering the water level in Lake Johnson by about three feet, a process that began Monday. Kelly Daniel with the City of Raleigh’s Stormwater Management department said it will help prevent flooding in areas like Gorman St. and Avent Ferry Rd.
Comments / 0