Opening Night Recap
The Nebraska Basketball programs began the 2022-23 season with Opening Night with Husker Hoops Friday evening. The third-annual event featured a 25-minute scrimmage from the Husker women, a 25-minute practice by the Husker men and a 3-point contest between both teams before a performance from Waka Flocka Flame closed out the festivities.
Huskers Open Season at ITA All-American Tournament
The Nebraska men's tennis team will begin its fall season in Tulsa, Okla., this weekend from Oct. 1 - Oct. 4 at the ITA All-American Championships. The University of Tulsa will host the week-long tournament with four Huskers set to compete. All four will enter play as prequalified singles. Senior...
Huskers Head to Rutgers, Maryland
• After a 2-0 start to the Big Ten schedule, the No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team hits the road this weekend for two matches in three days. The Huskers play at Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. (CT) at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. Nebraska will then head to Maryland to face the Terrapins on Sunday at Noon (CT) at XFINITY Center Pavilion in College Park, Md.
Huskers Head to Joe Piane Invite
The Nebraska cross country team continues its season at the Joe Piane Invite on Friday, Sept. 30 in South Bend, Ind. The women's 5K will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the men's five-mile race to follow at 1:15 p.m. The women's field includes 19 teams competing, while the men's field...
Huskers Play to 1-1 Draw At Purdue
West Lafayette, Ind. – Freshman Emma Prososki scored her first career goal as the Nebraska soccer team earned its fourth tie of the season with a 1-1 finish on Thursday evening. The Huskers (4-4-4, 2-1-1 Big Ten) shut out their opponent in the first half for the fifth time...
Joseph Speaks on Team Energy and Peer Leadership
Nebraska's interim head coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday's practice. Joseph opened by talking about Thursday's practice. "It was good today," Joseph said. "I thought they flew around. I thought they were good on all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. I thought the coaches out there were coaching with their hair on fire. I thought the kids flew around today, so I was pleased with what I saw today."
