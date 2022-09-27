Nebraska's interim head coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday's practice. Joseph opened by talking about Thursday's practice. "It was good today," Joseph said. "I thought they flew around. I thought they were good on all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. I thought the coaches out there were coaching with their hair on fire. I thought the kids flew around today, so I was pleased with what I saw today."

