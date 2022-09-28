Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Hawaii Island nurse charged with felony drug theft, fentanyl possession
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hilo Medical Center nurse has been charged with prescription drug theft and felony possession of fentanyl in connection with two incidents at the hospital this year, prosecutors say. Allison Elizabeth Kawamura, 38, is charged with four felony offenses. In addition to the drug counts, she...
KITV.com
Some parents advocate for children to carry Narcan in schools
HAWAII COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - Health officials and parents are advocating for students to carry Narcan in schools - the drug that counters the adverse effects of opioid overdoses. This comes as Fentanyl remains an issue on the Big Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley
WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it’s working. A group that sued to reopen the road to Waipio Valley has planned what it calls a peaceful gathering to support ocean access — which they say they are still not getting, even after an agreement was reached with Hawaii County.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
bigislandnow.com
Retired Law Enforcement Officer Sentenced to 46 Months for Cruise Ship Assault
A Nevada man was sentenced to nearly four years imprisonment and one year of supervised release after he was found guilty for assaulting an elderly passenger while on a cruise ship in Hilo in 2018. On Monday, 78-year-old John McAvay appeared before United States District Judge Jill A. Otake who...
KITV.com
Discovery of rainbow fentanyl pills prompts warning from Big Island police
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police issued a warning to the public, and families in particular, after a recent drug bust recovered rainbow fentanyl pills. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, since issuing a warning about the dangers of fentanyl in June 2022, officers have found rainbow fentanyl on the western side of the island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crisis at Hilo Medical Center puts new spotlight on staffing, bed shortages at Hawaii hospitals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient care crisis at Hilo Medical Center is drawing the attention of lawmakers and helping spur a broader conversation about staffing and bed shortages at hospitals statewide. On Tuesday, state Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chair Jarrett Keohokalole. will tour the Hawaii Island facility to...
bigislandnow.com
Waiākea Intermediate school closes library due to budget issues
The library at Waiākea Intermediate School in Hilo is closing permanently. According to a letter sent by Principal Lisa Souza to parents this week, budgetary challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the administration to eliminate the librarian position for the 2020-21 school year. For the past two years the library has had only a clerk, which by union contract is not allowed to perform the duties of a librarian.
KITV.com
Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area. Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process....
KITV.com
Big Island investigating possible missing diver case in Keaau
KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police is asking the public for information on a possible missing diver, last seen in waters near the cliffs at the end of Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau on Monday. Rescuers with the Hawaii Island Fire Department were called out to...
bigislandnow.com
Kidnapping Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in 3rd Circuit Court
A Hilo man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl pleaded not guilty in Kona’s 3rd Circuit on Monday and has requested a jury trial, which was set for Feb. 7, 2023. During Monday’s hearing, Duncan Mahi’s attorney requested a bail study be conducted, which the judge granted. He remains in custody on $2 million dollars bail.
bigislandnow.com
Mattress Fire Put Out in Hilo Apartment
No injuries were reported when a mattress caught fire in a Hilo apartment building Wednesday night. Firefighters responded at 9:38 p.m. to Kino‘ole Street where they found a mattress and box spring inside a third-story bedroom in the Lincoln Courtside Apartments smoldering. Crews removed the items and extinguished the fire by 9:45 p.m., the Hawai‘i Fire Department reported.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attempted murder investigation underway after shooting in Puna leaves man injured
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police launched an attempted murder investigation following a shooting in Puna that left a man injured on Monday. Officials said a 42-year-old man called police around 9:15 p.m., reporting that he had been shot and was driving himself to get treatment. First responders met the...
More warrior tryouts to be in new Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
KITV.com
Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death
HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
bigislandvideonews.com
Kilauea Volcano Eruption Reaches One Year Anniversary
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - As of Thursday, September 29, the summit eruption of Kilauea volcano has lasted for one entire year. The summit eruption at Kilauea volcano in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National park reached one year on September 29. To mark the occasion, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory...
Argument leads to fatal alleged hit and run
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a single-vehicle collision where an Ocean View man died in Kaʻū. The 59-year-old victim was identified as Elias Anaya Padilla. Police said the incident happened on Monday in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates near the intersection of Sea Breeze Parkway and Bamboo Lane. […]
bigislandvideonews.com
Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Felt Across Hawaiʻi Island
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The deep Pahala earthquake was felt across the Big Island on Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE – (12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27) A Magnitude 4.5 earthquake was felt across Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake occurred at 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday. It was located...
bigislandnow.com
M 4.5 Quake Rumbles Near Kīlauea Volcano
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattled the southwest rift zone of Kīlauea volcano this afternoon. No tsunami is expected, according to the National Weather Service. The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, according to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, or HVO. According to the U.S....
