The library at Waiākea Intermediate School in Hilo is closing permanently. According to a letter sent by Principal Lisa Souza to parents this week, budgetary challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the administration to eliminate the librarian position for the 2020-21 school year. For the past two years the library has had only a clerk, which by union contract is not allowed to perform the duties of a librarian.

HILO, HI ・ 10 HOURS AGO