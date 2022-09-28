ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Indigenous prisoners in Walla Walla gather for first powwow since 2019

WALLA WALLA — In the grassy plateau of Eastern Washington, powwow dancers in full regalia entered a circle of spectators, drummers and singers. There were grass dancers adorned with brightly colored fringe that shook and swayed with their movements. Jingle dancers covered in tiny metal cones added to the percussive rhythm.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007...
NEVADA STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were...
FLORIDA STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Already double federal rate, WA minimum wage will increase to $15.74

Washington state's minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in January, up $1.25 from the current rate. Announcing the increase Friday, state labor officials said the 8.66% increase reflects rising costs of housing, food, medical care and other expenses as reflected in the Consumer Price Index. Washington Department of Labor and Industries calculates the minimum wage for the coming year based on federal estimates of price increases.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
State
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Community Policy