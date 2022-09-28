Washington state's minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in January, up $1.25 from the current rate. Announcing the increase Friday, state labor officials said the 8.66% increase reflects rising costs of housing, food, medical care and other expenses as reflected in the Consumer Price Index. Washington Department of Labor and Industries calculates the minimum wage for the coming year based on federal estimates of price increases.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO