The preliminary investigation revealed that shortly after 7:00 am, on September 29, 2022, the United States Marshals Task Force, comprised of members of various local law enforcement agencies, was seeking 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge. Jones was wanted for several felony warrants. Task Force members encountered Jones driving a Black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker. During the interaction, Jones attempted to flee and intentionally crashed into one of the Task Force member’s vehicle. Jones then exited his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at Task Force members. Jones then began running through neighborhood properties in an attempt to evade arrest. Task Force members again made contact with Jones in the driveway of a private residence, where he again confronted officers with a pistol. Subsequently, Jones was met with gunfire from officers. Jones was struck multiple times and succumbed to his injuries on the scene. No officers were injured during this incident.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO