WANTED: Officials search for murder suspect who could be in Baton Rouge area
RESERVE, La. (WAFB) - The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday, Oct. 1, and said its suspect could be in the Baton Rouge area. Deputies are searching for Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington, 21, in connection with the deadly shooting. Detectives said the shooting happened...
BRPD canvassing area where LSU student Allie Rice was killed, asking neighbors for information
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police held a community walk Thursday, Sept. 29 near the area LSU student Allie Rice was killed in search of clues or tips related to her case. Rice, 21, was shot and killed at a railroad crossing along Government Street on Sept. 16.
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to...
BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
Shooting in Prairieville leaves one man dead, APSO says
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man in Prairieville Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened on Oak Meadow Street and the male victim has been taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, September 30
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan,18, as the suspect. The Michael Foster Project performing at Live After 5. AMP Tours is bringing history and culture tours to Baton Rouge. Updated: 3 hours ago. Tours include LSU, downtown, East Baton Rouge Parish and the...
Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
Man found shot to death in truck in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - It was a busy day for deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 30, as they were contacted to investigate two different shootings. The first happened early in the morning and left one man dead in front of his home. Nancy Smith...
Pointe Coupee sheriff warns of ‘warrant’ phone scam caller
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a phone scam. The sheriff’s office says that an unidentified number is calling people and telling them that there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer says that bringing money to certain locations will help the person avoid jail time. The scammer is using different names of sheriff’s office employees and elected officials to scare people into bringing money to the locations.
Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner
A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Arrest made in Livingston shooting that injured young girl
SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl back in May. An unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle on May 9 around 1:30 a.m. on Pardue Road. The child was sent to the hospital in stable condition.
Father of slain LSU student urges community to 'Live Like Allie' at candelight vigil
Sullivan Roadway Update: What drivers in City of Central can expect. The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as the $15 million project has been in the works for years. Coroner identifies suspect killed after search for fugitive turns deadly in EBR Parish. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Man hospitalized in Prairieville area shooting, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sept. 30 shooting in the Prairieville area that sent a man to a hospital. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street, which is located off Duplessis Road and near Airline Highway on the northern side of Gonzales. The...
LSP update: Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in East Baton Rouge Parish
The preliminary investigation revealed that shortly after 7:00 am, on September 29, 2022, the United States Marshals Task Force, comprised of members of various local law enforcement agencies, was seeking 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge. Jones was wanted for several felony warrants. Task Force members encountered Jones driving a Black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker. During the interaction, Jones attempted to flee and intentionally crashed into one of the Task Force member’s vehicle. Jones then exited his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at Task Force members. Jones then began running through neighborhood properties in an attempt to evade arrest. Task Force members again made contact with Jones in the driveway of a private residence, where he again confronted officers with a pistol. Subsequently, Jones was met with gunfire from officers. Jones was struck multiple times and succumbed to his injuries on the scene. No officers were injured during this incident.
One dead after shooting in Baker; U.S. Marshals investigating
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Thursday morning. According to EMS, the incident happened in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road, just before 8 a.m. One person was confirmed dead once first responders arrived at the scene.
18-year-old charged with First Degree Murder after drug transaction goes bad near O’Neal Ln.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two weeks ago, 20-year-old Erion Franklin was found shot to death near O’Neal Ln. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Destin Cade Brogan, 18, of Baton Rouge, on Thursday, September 29. The 18-year-old was caught on Mead Rd. “Brogan admitted to...
LSP invites families to free event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) will host a family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free family event will have demonstrations with patrol units, helicopters, the LSP Bomb Robot, a car seat safety check, health screenings, and more. Kids can participate in different activities, play games, and see the K-9 exhibit.
