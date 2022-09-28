Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
ComicBook
WWE's Brock Lesnar Reveals New Look
The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar he was being buried under a host of tables, steel steps, and chairs by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at SummerSlam, and fans have been wondering when they might see him again. It's not known whether that will happen or not, but if he does show up soon, he will likely be sporting a new look. In a new post from Wrestle.Kingdom, Lesnar is shown in a new photo completely clean-shaven and without the big bear that accompanied his more recent cowboy look. While he could always grow it back out before a return to the ring, this could also mean that The Beast will be the one returning when he does show up in WWE once more.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
PWMania
Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status
Since June, Bobby Roode has not participated in a single wrestling match, but many fans had the hope that now that Triple H is in charge of the creative process, he would be featured again. It would appear that Roode is not yet medically cleared to wrestle, which makes it...
RELATED PEOPLE
Logan Paul And Roman Reigns Face-To-Face Set For 10/7 WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown (10/7) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. - Roman Reigns and Logan Paul face-to-face. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Fans can check out results from the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown by clicking here.
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Drops Bombshell On Ime Udoka’s Coaching Career: “When Everything Comes Out, He’ll Be Lucky To Ever Coach Again In The NBA.”
Celtics coach Ima Udoka found himself in some hot water this off-season after news of his affair with a fellow Celtics staffer went public earlier this month. In a statement, Udoka seemed careful and apologetic as he reflected on what went wrong. Statement from Ime Udoka: I want to apologize...
Mick Foley: I Was The Bret Hart Of Transitional Champions In WWE
When it comes to transitional champions in the world of WWE, Mick Foley is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer known for giving his all every time he stepped into the ring. Whether it was inside Hell in a Cell in Pittsburgh at the 1998 King of the Ring event or a Tri-State Wrestling Alliance event in a small northeast venue in 1991, Mick Foley believed in giving every paying customer what they deserved. Eventually, his hard work and commitment to the craft made him one of WWE’s top performers during the Attitude Era.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Worried About Upcoming SmackDown Episode
We’re currently on the road to Extreme Rules and this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place from Winnipeg, Canada. Hurricane is currently running rampant through Florida and it looks like WWE could be dealing with some travel issues this week. Dave Meltzer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
ComicBook
WWE Has "Significant Plans" For Finn Balor
Finn Balor might be the next "Triple H guy" to get a surge of main roster momentum. As reported by @WrestleVotes on Twitter, there are "significant plans" in place for the first WWE Universal Champion that will be set in motion sometime in the future. The specifics of those plans remain close to the vest, but word is that Balor is a "strong favorite" of the new regime lead by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Balor is currently a member of the Monday Night Raw roster and is a leading member of The Judgement Day, alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Explains Why Eddie Kingston Reminds Him of Randy Orton
Throughout his professional wrestling career in WWE and AEW, Chris Jericho has been involved in a number of notable feuds. Recently, he was involved in a memorable feud with Eddie Kingston, which included a match where the two of them competed against each other in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match at Fyter Fest.
ringsidenews.com
Robert Roode Provides Reason For His Absence From WWE Television
Bobby Roode has had a very inconsistent timeline in WWE TV recently. While he returned to in-ring action in WWE after almost a two-month absence, he’s been missing from the action once again. Roode’s most recent WWE appearance was in June, and fans still wait for the return of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NIL Athlete Ruben Banks Reveals Advice Triple H Has Given Him
Following the NCAA's massive announcement in 2021 that allowed college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness, WWE unveiled its NIL (or Next In Line) program. Through this initiative, a diverse array of athletes are given access to the WWE Performance Center and all its resources, such as media training, community relations, and more. Upon completion of the program, some participants may earn an opportunity at a WWE contract.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Called The Top Performer In The Wrestling Industry
Sami Zayn is a top performer in the entire wrestling industry right now, but is he the top? With a memorable match at WrestleMania against Johnny Knoxville, being a major part of The Bloodline stable in the role of the “Honorary Uce” for the past few months, and he has been a major hit with the fans. A WWE legend can agree with that statement.
411mania.com
WWE Issues Statement on Passing of Antonio Inoki
– The world is currently mourning the passing of professional wrestling legend, icon, and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 79. WWE issued the following statement on Inoki’s passing:. WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki passes away. WWE is...
Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure
It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old. Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling. Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010,...
wrestlinginc.com
Shotzi Brings Back Old Entrance On WWE SmackDown
Shotzi's tank is officially back on WWE TV. The charismatic Superstar brought back her old "NXT" entrance prior to her loss to Bayley on the 9/30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." After the match, Bayley hit a second Rose Plant on Shotzi before getting a ladder to the ring. Just then, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair made a run-in to rescue Shotzi.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Opens Up About NXT’s Growth In The Past Year
Shawn Michaels is certainly one of the best in-ring performers to have ever graced a WWE ring. He was touted as Mr. WrestleMania and he truly lived up to the moniker. Michaels has always exceeded expectations when it comes to performing in a match. Many say that he was so good inside the ring, that HBK could even have a believable match with a broomstick.
Yardbarker
WWE notes: Randy Orton, potential Day 1 change, Gabe Sapolsky
Dave Meltzer shared some WWE news and notes in this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Orton has been out of action with a back injury since the May 20 edition of SmackDown. His condition is said to be causing concern within the company. "There is a lot of...
PWMania
Sean Waltman Discusses Potentially Returning to WWE to Work With Triple H
During the latest episode of his X-Pac Live podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE star Sean Waltman discussed a variety of topics. During it, he discussed if he would return to WWE to work with Triple H, Road Dogg, and Shawn Michaels, as Triple H is in control of creative, Michaels is in charge of NXT, and Road Dogg assists with creative.
Comments / 0