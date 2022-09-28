Antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), also called sociopathy or psychopathy, is characterized by disregard for and violation of the rights of others.1 People with ASPD often engage in unlawful behaviors and display a reckless disregard for the safety of themselves and others. They often exhibit irritable and aggressive behaviors, and they may get into physical fights or assault others. Deceitfulness and manipulation are central to this personality disorder – people with ASPD may charm others to get what they want, then show little remorse for hurting or mistreating them.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO