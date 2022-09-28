The event comes just weeks after Y Combinator had its biannual Demo Day, its first since moving operations back to in-person. Formerly branded under 500 Startups, 500 Global has an accelerator that competes with YC. Both outfits look to back early-stage founders with money and advice in exchange for equity. YC has backed over 3,500 founders, while 500 Global has backed more than 2,800 founders, according to each institution’s website. Unlike YC, 500 Global has geographic-specific accelerator programs, similar to Techstars, with focus on areas like Aichi, Japan; Cambodia; and Alberta, Canada.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO