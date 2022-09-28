Read full article on original website
Related
industrytoday.com
JAGGAER Wins Software Tender with Dr. Oetker
Dr. Oetker, one of Europe’s leading food producers, selected JAGGAER to help accelerate the digitalization of its procurement processes. The company will replace its current legacy software with the JAGGAER ONE source-to-pay suite, which will make an important contribution to the company’s future success. Dr. Oetker’s initial focus will be on implementing JAGGAER’s sourcing software. The company plans to introduce JAGGAER’s supplier management and eProcurement modules in November.
industrytoday.com
Why Your Company Should Invest in Workplace Safety Tech
As Industry 4.0 brings AI and robotics to the production floor, businesses are investing in technology to protect workers from new dangers. The most obvious and important reason for investing in these innovative workplace safety solutions is, of course, the wellbeing of employees. You care deeply about the people who make up your workforce and want to ensure they can carry out their work with minimal risk.
industrytoday.com
Private Wireless is the Key to Business Resilience
After two years of widespread disruption, how can enterprises build robust processes that do not break in the face of global incidents?. All indications are that the globalization pendulum is swinging in the direction where industries are looking for ways to shorten supply lines with nearshoring and onshoring, thus gaining greater control and improving resilience across their operations to better navigate and thrive in these turbulent times.
getnews.info
System Integration Solutions Introduces CorpoSign, an Innovative Decentralized Identity Wallet
Systems Integration Solutions LLC is a Lithuania-based company specializing in innovative technical solutions in information technology. SIS is working with the EBSI blockchain infrastructure to create EIF, European Identification Framework. In the early months of 2018, the EU and the Member States concluded that blockchain technologies offer too many advantages...
IN THIS ARTICLE
industrytoday.com
ForwardX Releases Autonomous Forklift Apex 1400-L
ForwardX, an AMR and warehouse solutions provider, has added the Apex 1400-L to its list of AMRs available in the United States. ForwardX Robotics, an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and warehouse solutions provider, has added the Apex 1400-L to its list of AMRs available in the United States. Apex 1400-L is a fully autonomous forklift which further enhances ForwardX’s capabilities in warehousing workflows including receiving, putaway, replenishment, raw material movement, and shipping.
industrytoday.com
Guy Carpenter Enters Exclusive Agreement with TNEDICCA
Guy Carpenter enters exclusive agreement with TNEDICCA to enhance US auto risk analysis. NEW YORK and COLUMBUS, Ohio – Guy Carpenter, a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), announced today that it has entered an agreement with TNEDICCA®, a leader in location-based traffic-crash intelligence and predictive analytics. This exclusive agreement enables Guy Carpenter to deliver enhanced auto analytics to its insurance carrier clients.
industrytoday.com
Tackling Emissions: Identification & Reduction Are Key
As the stakes of climate change intensify, we need technologies that can help industries limit GHG today and achieve carbon neutrality. By Adrian Fielding, General Manager, Emissions Control and Reduction, Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, methane is 25 times as effective as carbon dioxide...
getnews.info
“A Better Me for a Better World”: Jiangsu Branch of 2022 Northeast Asia Youth Camp on Sustainable Development concluded completely
On September 21, 2022, sponsored by China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and SK HOLDINGS of South Korea, hosted by China Soong Ching Ling Foundation Training and Exchange Center and China Media Group International Online, and co-organized by Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, Communication University of China, Nanjing and other universities, the Jiangsu Branch of 2022 Northeast Asia Youth Camp on Sustainable Development concluded completely in Nantong.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
industrytoday.com
Manufacturing Industry Claims £1.5bn in R&D Tax Credit
HMRC today released their R&D tax credits statistics for the year 20/21 – here are the key points for the manufacturing industry. Year-on-year increase in manufacturing claims of 3%. The manufacturing industry made the second highest number of research and development (R&D) tax credits claims for the year 20/21,...
industrytoday.com
VSC Webinar on Classifying Post-Consumer Recycled PVC
The Vinyl Sustainability Council is hosting a free webinar on the work being done to develop a classification system for post-consumer PVC. Washington DC – The Vinyl Sustainability Council is hosting a free webinar to discuss the work being done within the industry to develop a common classification system and ASTM Standard for post-consumer recycled PVC. Through a standardized system, formulators, product designers, and procurement managers can effectively identify and procure qualified post-consumer PVC materials that meet manufacturing requirements and end-product specifications.
TechCrunch
The rise of product-led growth is creating opportunities for startups
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Enabling product-led growth. SaaS companies that adopt product-led growth — as more and more do — often have...
TechCrunch
The biggest moonshots from 500 Global’s latest Demo Day
The event comes just weeks after Y Combinator had its biannual Demo Day, its first since moving operations back to in-person. Formerly branded under 500 Startups, 500 Global has an accelerator that competes with YC. Both outfits look to back early-stage founders with money and advice in exchange for equity. YC has backed over 3,500 founders, while 500 Global has backed more than 2,800 founders, according to each institution’s website. Unlike YC, 500 Global has geographic-specific accelerator programs, similar to Techstars, with focus on areas like Aichi, Japan; Cambodia; and Alberta, Canada.
getnews.info
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to Witness a Healthy Growth of US$ 16.6 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% – MarketsandMarkets™ Report
“Browse 294 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 269 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market”. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Mining, Chemical) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) The...
Expro Completes Subsea Decommissioning Project on Ireland’s First Indigenous Gas Wells
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Leading energy services provider Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has successfully completed the plug and abandonment (P&A) of Ireland’s first indigenous gas wells. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005227/en/ Graham Cheyne, Expro’s Vice President of Subsea Well Access (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
EU Commission to make it easier to sue over AI products
The European Commission has proposed new rules to help people harmed by products using artificial intelligence (AI) and digital devices like drones. The AI Liability Directive would reduce the burden of proof on people suing over incidents involving such items. Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said it would make a legal...
getnews.info
Haier Biomedical Won the 2022 Listed Company Low-Carbon Contribution Award
The 2022 International Green Zero-Carbon Festival & 2022 ESG Leaders’ Summit was held in Beijing recently. Themed by “the road to carbon neutrality”, the event set up the “Zero Carbon Prize” for the practitioners and leaders of green development. Adhering to the “environmental development” concept, Haier Biomedical has always been actively practicing the “dual carbon” responsibility, promoting energy conservation and emission reduction through green technology innovation, and leading the green and low-carbon transformation of the biomedical and life science industry, striving to benefit global health with China’s green and smart strategy. To this end, Haier Biomedical was given the 2022 Listed Company Low-Carbon Contribution Award at the International Green Zero-Carbon Festival.
Resilient U.S. consumers spent more money in August, even as the Fed seeks to slow that down
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers spent a bit more in August than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent, and other essentials. Americans boosted their spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4% in August, after...
maritime-executive.com
Tanker Avoiding Sanctions Hits Maersk-Operated Boxship off Malaysia
A containership and an Aframax tanker collided during the early morning hours of September 28 in the busy Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia. While the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reporting no injuries to the 45 crew on both vessels or oil leaks, questions are emerging about the identity of the tanker and its current operations.
IMF urges caution as oil-rich Guyana's economic growth nears 60%
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Guyana's economic growth could reach close to 60% this year, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Tuesday, urging cautious policies even as the tiny South American nation benefits from surging oil production.
energynow.ca
Western Canada’s Natural Gas ‘Brutally Disconnected’ From High U.S., World Prices
“Extreme discounts” on western Canadian natural gas this summer may have cost producers more than $1 billion per month in revenue, according to RBN Energy. That means potentially millions less in government revenue for quality-of-life projects and services. Without adequate pipeline capacity – or the ability to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) – Canadian prices took a dip into the negative while in the U.S. they reached their highest in over a decade.
Comments / 0