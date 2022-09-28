ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — September 26, 2022

The weekly report from the LBank Exchange provides an overview of the intriguing new listings from this week and the week prior. Users can learn more in this report to comprehend these exceptional opportunities. New Listings on LBank Exchange. Project: SIDO. Listing date: 26th September. Official Website: sidogame.io & sidogames.io.
SEC Charges Crypto Firm Hydrogen Technology With Selling Unregistered Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged The Hydrogen Technology Corporation with “violating the registration, antifraud, and market manipulation provisions of the securities laws.”. According to a Wednesday statement, the regulator also charged the New York-based firm’s former CEO, Michael Ross Kane, alongside Tyler Ostern, CEO of “Market-making...
Market Analysts Predict Ether Bearish Continuation That Could Crash Ethereum To $750

Bearish sentiments for Ether (ETH), the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, continues to build up. ETH is currently trading around its July low of around $1,290, a level that analysts expect prices to fall from to between $750-$850 in the coming months. According to the pseudonymous market analyst ‘CryptoCapo,’...
XRP Shoots Up 12% As Ripple Finally Edges Closer To Groundbreaking Win Against SEC

Ripple has bagged another momentous victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a judge has ruled that the regulator must turn vital William Hinman documents over to Ripple. These documents contain the draft of a speech by Hinman, in which he told the audience at a conference that Ethereum was not a security.
Werik.club Revolutionizes The Gaming Industry

A newborn entertainment platform named Werik Club is becoming phenomenal in both the blockchain and gaming industries. The company is nicely located in the centre of Las Vegas, fully licensed by Curacao Gaming License. Werik has introduced its gaming platform with highly cutting-edge technology where all the best technologies from...
Genesis Token (GTN) Goes Live For Trading On LBank Exchange

Genesis Token (GTN) was listed on LBank Exchange, a worldwide trading platform for digital assets, on September 29, 2022. On September 29, 2022, at 10:00 UTC, the GTN/USDT trading pair became formally accessible to all LBank Exchange users. Relictum Pro builds a global platform that encompasses all facets of human...
VERTU To Launch World’s First Web3 Phone METAVERTU To Accelerate Web3 Adoption

VERTU, a European luxury mobile phone, is launching the world’s first Web3 phone, METAVERTU, to help usher users into the Web3 world. In preparation for the launch, the team behind the project officially opened its doors to investors on September 28, 2022. Investors have until October 24, 2022, to make their reservation before the official global sale in London. Currently, VERTU is inviting users to create their pre-orders. Users will be eligible to receive an airdrop NFT with other unique benefits by making pre-orders.
MEXC’s M-Ventures Completes Brand Upgrade As Scaled Capital Reaches $200 Million

At the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher,” which took place on September 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced that its fund had been upgraded to M-Ventures and received a new management group. Through strategic investments, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation, the upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund dedicated to fostering innovations in the cryptocurrency industry.
