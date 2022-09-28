VERTU, a European luxury mobile phone, is launching the world’s first Web3 phone, METAVERTU, to help usher users into the Web3 world. In preparation for the launch, the team behind the project officially opened its doors to investors on September 28, 2022. Investors have until October 24, 2022, to make their reservation before the official global sale in London. Currently, VERTU is inviting users to create their pre-orders. Users will be eligible to receive an airdrop NFT with other unique benefits by making pre-orders.

