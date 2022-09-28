Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
zycrypto.com
LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — September 26, 2022
The weekly report from the LBank Exchange provides an overview of the intriguing new listings from this week and the week prior. Users can learn more in this report to comprehend these exceptional opportunities. New Listings on LBank Exchange. Project: SIDO. Listing date: 26th September. Official Website: sidogame.io & sidogames.io.
zycrypto.com
XRP Price Eyes Ultimate Explosion To New All-Time Highs If Ripple Takes Major Win Over SEC
XRP briefly eclipsed $0.5 in its recent relief rally following hints of the conclusion of Ripple’s legal tussle with the U.S. SEC. XRP’s recently-engineered comeback follows an extended period of underperformance from the asset. The Ripple community would hope for a recovery from past losses if Ripple triumphs over the US SEC.
zycrypto.com
SEC Charges Crypto Firm Hydrogen Technology With Selling Unregistered Securities
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged The Hydrogen Technology Corporation with “violating the registration, antifraud, and market manipulation provisions of the securities laws.”. According to a Wednesday statement, the regulator also charged the New York-based firm’s former CEO, Michael Ross Kane, alongside Tyler Ostern, CEO of “Market-making...
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
Market Analysts Predict Ether Bearish Continuation That Could Crash Ethereum To $750
Bearish sentiments for Ether (ETH), the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, continues to build up. ETH is currently trading around its July low of around $1,290, a level that analysts expect prices to fall from to between $750-$850 in the coming months. According to the pseudonymous market analyst ‘CryptoCapo,’...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Merge Triggers Confusion Over Tax Status In The UK: Here’s How
The Ethereum Merge has complicated tax obligations for investors and digital asset exchanges. UK’s tax authorities are not left out of the headache as most citizens are not expected to file taxes annually. Ethereum staking will become mainstream in the UK with a tax framework already rolled out by...
zycrypto.com
XRP Shoots Up 12% As Ripple Finally Edges Closer To Groundbreaking Win Against SEC
Ripple has bagged another momentous victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a judge has ruled that the regulator must turn vital William Hinman documents over to Ripple. These documents contain the draft of a speech by Hinman, in which he told the audience at a conference that Ethereum was not a security.
zycrypto.com
Werik.club Revolutionizes The Gaming Industry
A newborn entertainment platform named Werik Club is becoming phenomenal in both the blockchain and gaming industries. The company is nicely located in the centre of Las Vegas, fully licensed by Curacao Gaming License. Werik has introduced its gaming platform with highly cutting-edge technology where all the best technologies from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zycrypto.com
Genesis Token (GTN) Goes Live For Trading On LBank Exchange
Genesis Token (GTN) was listed on LBank Exchange, a worldwide trading platform for digital assets, on September 29, 2022. On September 29, 2022, at 10:00 UTC, the GTN/USDT trading pair became formally accessible to all LBank Exchange users. Relictum Pro builds a global platform that encompasses all facets of human...
zycrypto.com
‘Reject CBDCs In America And Back Bitcoin Instead’ — Group Urges US Regulators
Digital asset executives put pressure on the United States government to reject the creation of a digital dollar. The arguments pushed against a potential CBDC in the United States revolve around the issue of consumer and economic freedom. The call to reject a CBDC may be futile as the Federal...
zycrypto.com
VERTU To Launch World’s First Web3 Phone METAVERTU To Accelerate Web3 Adoption
VERTU, a European luxury mobile phone, is launching the world’s first Web3 phone, METAVERTU, to help usher users into the Web3 world. In preparation for the launch, the team behind the project officially opened its doors to investors on September 28, 2022. Investors have until October 24, 2022, to make their reservation before the official global sale in London. Currently, VERTU is inviting users to create their pre-orders. Users will be eligible to receive an airdrop NFT with other unique benefits by making pre-orders.
zycrypto.com
MEXC’s M-Ventures Completes Brand Upgrade As Scaled Capital Reaches $200 Million
At the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher,” which took place on September 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced that its fund had been upgraded to M-Ventures and received a new management group. Through strategic investments, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation, the upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund dedicated to fostering innovations in the cryptocurrency industry.
zycrypto.com
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Was Interested In Joining Elon Musk To Buy Twitter, Bombshell Texts Reveal
A series of text messages released as part of ongoing litigation over Elon Musk’s failed Twitter deal reveals CEO of crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was willing to contribute up to $5 billion toward jointly acquiring the social media giant. SBF Was Ready To Hand Over $5B For Joint...
zycrypto.com
Aptos Threatens To Steal Solana Developers As The Race For A True ‘Ethereum Killer’ Quickens
Developers on Solana are window-shopping on a new blockchain, Aptos, with promises to offer better services with reduced difficulty. NFT trading platform Souffl3, Solrise and other web3 projects have pitched their tent with Aptos. Solana’s woes continue with new projects considering the Ethereum blockchain after the Merge. The race...
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes Coin, The Graph, and Hedera: Low-Price Cryptocurrencies That Could Make a Difference
Doing away from low-priced crypto assets is like saying ‘No’ to an opportunity to gain a high-profit margin. However, low-price cryptocurrencies come with huge risks. To make the most of these crypto asset types, you need in-depth research, implementation of risk management practices, and utmost discipline or emotional control.
zycrypto.com
ADA Bulls Rub Hands In Glee As Cardano Plans $200 Million Projects Funding To Grow Its Ecosystem
Cardano’s founding entity has pledged to roll out $200 million for projects on the blockchain. Africa’s blockchain projects will take half of the money as Emurgo marks $100 million for the continent’s blockchain development. With more DeFi projects, Cardano bulls still believe the blockchain will overtake Ethereum.
Comments / 0