ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandon, OR

How Can I Play Bandon Dunes?

By Mike Hall
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwngt_0iECCazh00
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In southwest Oregon to the north of the city of Bandon overlooking the Pacific is Bandon Dunes, a relatively new golf resort comprising no fewer than six courses. However, despite only being established in 1999, its original course is widely regarded as one of the best public courses in the US, and has achieved global recognition.

That first course – Bandon Dunes - came courtesy of designer David McLay Kidd, who had been handpicked for the job by the land owner, Mike Keiser. The Scotsman spent up to 18 hours a day studying the terrain to produce the finest links course possible. Keiser himself had been inspired to create a course with the feel of Scotland having visited Dornoch, and the result didn't disappoint, with comparisons to Carnoustie soon forthcoming. The are fescue fairways, huge sand dunes and awe-inspiring views of the Pacific at an almost every turn on a mesmerising course that is indeed evocative of Scotland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O76Ks_0iECCazh00
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keiser wasn’t done there, though, and just two years later opened the resort’s second course, Pacific Dunes, to even greater acclaim. This time, the design was left to Tom Doak, and he crafted a course with undulating fairways and holes traversing its many dunes. The 13th, in particular, is incredible, while spectacular ocean views to the left and an ominous dune sitting to the right of the green. Despite four more courses coming since Pacific Dunes opened, it remains the highest-rated on the resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3QLo_0iECCazh00
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The third course, Bandon Trails, opened in 2005 and is the resort’s outlier as as it isn’t built beside the ocean, but is more inland. The Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore-designed course begins on top of a sizeable dune before your round takes you through meadows and forest before finishing on yet more imposing and spectacular dunes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKwvZ_0iECCazh00
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fourth course, Old MacDonald, opened in 2010 and is named after legendary designer Charles Blair MacDonald. The design of the course - again left in the hands of Doak - takes inspiration from MacDonald's work. The result is a course with huge greens and challenging bunkers.

Two more courses followed, each designed once again by Doak and Coore. Brandon Preserve came only two years after Old MacDonald and is a 13-hole par-3 while the Sheep Ranch is the latest course at the resort. It opened in 2020, and features challenging shots over water and cliffs.

All six courses are open to the public, and green fees range between $105 and $345 depending on the time of year you visit and whether you're a resort guest or day guest. If you decide to play a second round on the same day, it's half price, while anyone wishing to play a third round on any of the courses can do so for free. If you're a resident of Oregon, those green fees are even lower, ranging between $105 and $275.

You can stay as a guest at the resort, too, and enjoy some of the lower green fees, with accommodation including single and double rooms, two-bedroom suites and four-bedroom suites.

Are Push Carts Allowed At Bandon Dunes?

Push/pull carts are available to hire at Bandon Dunes for $5 a day. Alternatively, you can bring your own. However, it can be difficult using motorised carts because of the prominence of sand and dunes.

Does Bandon Dunes Require A Caddie?

While hiring a caddie is not compulsory at Bandon Dunes, it is encouraged. All caddie fees are paid directly to them, and the cost if $100 per bag a round plus gratuity fees.

Comments / 0

Related
opb.org

As the US explores building offshore wind farm in Oregon, concerns arise

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently looking into the possibility of wind farms in Oregon. There are two areas of interest: Coos Bay and Brookings. The hope is that offshore wind in Oregon could provide about three gigawatts of energy, which can power about a million homes. But in Coos Bay, the proposed site is drawing concerns from the fishing industry. Nick Edwards is the owner of the F/V Carter Jon. He’s arguing the locations would eliminate fishing in those areas and worries the windmill turbines would harm the marine ecosystem. Edwards joins us to share his thoughts on the project. We’ll also hear from Doug Boren, the Pacific Regional Director for BOEM. He tells us where Oregon is in the process and addresses some of the concerns.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

New Scottsburg Bridge dedicated at ODOT ceremony

SCOTTSBURG, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation dedicated the newly-rebuilt Scottsburg Bridge at a small ceremony Thursday, with several speakers highlighting the importance of the bridge. The Scottsburg Bridge is an important connection between two sides of the Umpqua River on Highway 38 between Elkton and Reedsport. The replacement...
SCOTTSBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG 150 EVENTS BEGIN SUNDAY

The City of Roseburg officially turns 150 years old on Monday, and a month full of activities begin on Sunday. *Roseburg 150 Run/Walk: The 5K event will take place in Stewart Park. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, presented by Thrive Umpqua with partners including Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the YMCA of Douglas County and Adapt. Advance registration is at: https://form.jotform.com/222216973666160?fbclid=IwAR3u1ibUKim7ugPM_Ftga_ce_hlKajSBzlSSqer9siVAfPuP7UDwj4Y8pew. Sunday in-person registration goes from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bandon, OR
Bandon, OR
Sports
Bandon, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
klcc.org

Roseburg Resources responds to locals' outcry over recent spraying near Deadwood

A wood products company says recent spraying activity near Deadwood was carried out with advance notice and in compliance with safety regulations. Several Deadwood residents contacted KLCC last week, saying workers with Roseburg Resources were spraying near their community without notifying them via the Forest activity Electronic Reporting and Notification System, or FERNS.
DEADWOOD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hit & Run in Coos Bay, Sept. 30

CBPD release – On September 28, 2022 at approximately 07:15 A.M. Coos Bay Police responded to reports of a male subject yelling for help in the area of Johnson Ave. and S. Broadway. Officers arrived and contacted a male subject who was injured and confused. After reviewing camera footage in the area, it was determined that the subject was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound at the intersection at approximately 06:10 A.M. The victim, identified as Chase Jones, a 20-year-old male from North Bend, Oregon, was transported to Bay Area Hospital for treatment of significant internal injuries. The Coos Bay Police department is seeking assistance from anyone who may have knowledge of the incident or was in the area at the time of the crash. If you have info regarding this case, please call Coos Bay P.D. at 541-269-8911. Photo note: The vehicle in the released photo appears to be a dark colored newer pickup truck, extended cab, short bed and possibly custom wheels. Update: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 – Thanks to several tips from you, the citizens of Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Police Department has developed a suspect, as well as, identified the vehicle involved in the hit and run case on September 28, 2022. The Coos Bay Police Department will continue to provide updates on this case as they become available. The Coos Bay Police Department would like to thank the citizens who answered the call and provided the much-needed and valuable information. We here at the Coos Bay Police Department will continue to do our very best to provide quality law enforcement services to the City of Coos Bay, which is done in partnership with the citizens whom we serve. Any individuals who may have additional information pertaining to this investigation are encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
SUTHERLIN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Design#Travel Destinations#Havingfun#Performance Info#Carnoustie#Pacific Dunes
kcfmradio.com

Vehicular Death Investigation; Car in Water; Candidate Forum

The Florence Police have released the preliminary investigative report from Saturday’s motorcycle fatality on Highway 126. According to the report a motorcycle, operated by 20 year old Ghage Robinette of North Bend was traveling east bound on highway 126 when it collided with the front of an RV that was attempting a turn onto the westbound lane of highway 126. Robinette’s motorcycle hit the front of the rv. Lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful. The owners of the rv and several other witnesses remained on the scene to assist police in the investigation. Initial results of the investigation indicate that speed of the motorcycle may and been a factor in the crash. Western Lane Fire and EMS, OSP Traffic crash investigators as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.
FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN CITED TWICE, RELEASED TWICE, ON TUESDAY

A Washington woman was cited twice, and released twice, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:50 a.m. the 37-year old allegedly stole a battery pack and a bag from a porch in the 400 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive. She was cited for third-degree theft.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Sept. 27

According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 25, 10:50 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, 32-year old John Paul Muilenburg arrested on Reedsport PD warrant charging Contempt of Court – FTA on Harassment/Assault charge, “transported to Reedsport for warrant.” Also, cited in lieu of custody on additional charges of Resisting Arrest, Escape III, False Info to Police and Theft II. And, 38-year old Krystal Freeman charged with Theft II, “cited in lieu of custody.”
REEDSPORT, OR
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

136
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy