WFMZ-TV Online
New drug concerns, as officials recover more fentanyl disguised as other pills
There are new concerns about how drugs are being sold on the streets in our area, following a recent warning from the Drug Enforcement Administration. Officials in 18 states have seized brightly-colored fentanyl, and they say it's being marketed toward young people. But local officials and advocates tell 69 News...
New COVID-19 cases are down in PA. These 4 counties remain at a high community level
Here’s the latest data from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on new COVID cases, deaths and more.
Woman charged with embezzling $2M from former employer
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a woman after investigators say she embezzled $2,000,000 from her former employer’s credit card. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Catherine Latoski, 52, of Exeter, was the director of accounting services for a Scranton-based for-profit educational institution. Investigators stated beginning in November 2016, until her termination in […]
Woman allegedly violates PFA she filed against a man to stalk and harass him
Northumberland, Pa. — A woman confronted a man at his workplace and was allegedly disruptive enough to make the man and a coworker call authorities. The twist: the woman had filed a Protection From Abuse order against the man she allegedly went out of her way to confront. Police say that on Sept. 14, Katherine Merced-Ortiz,33, of Sunbury, showed up at a business on 200 Point Township Drive in Northumberland...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport
LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
Woman charged with killing Pa. man remains incompetent, court told
DANVILLE – A Florida woman accused of fatally stabbing an elderly Montour County man in 2020 after she used his bathroom remains incompetent to stand trial, and that may never change. That was the outcome of a county court hearing Thursday for Kathleen Susan Reed, 40, who is yet...
Real ID, when and why do you need it? Do you need to get it?
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you Real ID ready? Starting May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers are encouraged to have a Real ID to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. AJ Wallace of Scranton has his Real ID. He recently obtained it this past August. “I’ve never gotten on a plane before I […]
Pa. couple headed to state prison after drugs found in infant’s urine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Williamsport couple is headed to state prison in a case in which opiates and cocaine metabolites were found in the urine of their infant daughter. Maria Darlene Sweeting, 37, was sentenced Thursday by Lycoming County Judge Ryan Tira to 5½ to 11 years in state prison and her husband, Grant E. Wright, 47, to 6 to 12 years.
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
wkok.com
Death in Montgomery, Man ID’d, No Other Details Out
MONTGOMERY – A death investigation is underway in Montgomery, in Lycoming County. The Lycoming County Coroner’s office said their office and state police were called to 37 Schoolhouse Road to investigate the death of a man whose body was found in his yard. 34-year-old Brett Diehl of Montgomery...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force, and FBI Arrest Man on Firearm and Drug Charges
A Pottsville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison on firearm and drug charges. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 around 6:00am, members of the Pottsville Bureau Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force and the FBI arrested William “Pete” Quintana, 49, outside his place of employment in Hegins. Shortly thereafter, a search warrant was executed at Quintana’s home at 516 W. Race St. in Pottsville.
abc27.com
State Police investigating inappropriate conduct at Williams Valley High School
WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating “inappropriate conduct that occurred” at Williams Valley High School, according to State Trooper Megan Frazer. Due to the individuals involved being juveniles, State Police say the information they can release is limited. The incident is being investigated by...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek motive behind stabbing in northwest Reading
READING, Pa. — Police are looking for the motive behind a stabbing in Reading. RPD officers and paramedics responded before 7 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of West Douglass Street, near Weiser. The male victim, whose age wasn't immediately available, was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks woman now living in Florida asking for help as she cares for animals at shelter after Ian
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, now living in Florida, has been staying at an animal shelter since Tuesday because of Ian. She's been caring for nearly 100 animals inside of a shelter in Cape Coral, Florida. "I can't think of anywhere else I would rather be than at...
Man accused of making threats to kill a woman
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man after they say he made multiple threats to kill a woman. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday officers responded to the 1700 block of Farr Avenue for a report of a domestic argument. Police said a child called 911 claiming she was walking down […]
Victim in Williamsport shooting identified
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
Explosives found in Lycoming County home
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — State police say a man in Lycoming County had handmade explosives in his home. According to troopers, they tried to take Steve Guthrie into custody on Wednesday on a warrant related to a child rape case filed earlier this year. When officers arrived at his...
Jury remains undecided in homicide trial in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Antwan McClain was charged in a deadly shooting back in 20-20 along Louisa Street in the city. After a week-long trial, jurors could not reach a verdict on a criminal homicide charge but did convict McClain of 'flight to avoid apprehension,' a third-degree felony. It's unclear...
Penn College text alerts students and staff to shooting incident
Updated 1:07 p.m. Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology sent out an alert via text to students and staff at 12:33 p.m. on Wednesday, alerting them to a shooting incident on the 1000 block of Vine Avenue in the city. "Penn College police responded to an incident in which shots were fired in the 1000 block of Vine Ave in Williamsport," the message said. A suspect is in custody, the college said. No injuries were reported. According to the Lycoming County Police and Fire Radio, the shots were fired at police officers. NorthcentralPa.com will update as more information becomes available.
Man facing attempted homicide charges in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Northumberland County after a late-night shooting. According to police, Benjamin Anspach opened fire at the Milton Village apartment complex along Mahoning Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say one person was shot through the door to one of...
