Danville, PA

WBRE

Woman charged with embezzling $2M from former employer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a woman after investigators say she embezzled $2,000,000 from her former employer’s credit card. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Catherine Latoski, 52, of Exeter, was the director of accounting services for a Scranton-based for-profit educational institution. Investigators stated beginning in November 2016, until her termination in […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly violates PFA she filed against a man to stalk and harass him

Northumberland, Pa. — A woman confronted a man at his workplace and was allegedly disruptive enough to make the man and a coworker call authorities. The twist: the woman had filed a Protection From Abuse order against the man she allegedly went out of her way to confront. Police say that on Sept. 14, Katherine Merced-Ortiz,33, of Sunbury, showed up at a business on 200 Point Township Drive in Northumberland...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
Danville, PA
Danville, PA
Crime & Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport

LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
LEESPORT, PA
WBRE

Real ID, when and why do you need it? Do you need to get it?

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you Real ID ready? Starting May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers are encouraged to have a Real ID to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. AJ Wallace of Scranton has his Real ID. He recently obtained it this past August. “I’ve never gotten on a plane before I […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Death in Montgomery, Man ID’d, No Other Details Out

MONTGOMERY – A death investigation is underway in Montgomery, in Lycoming County. The Lycoming County Coroner’s office said their office and state police were called to 37 Schoolhouse Road to investigate the death of a man whose body was found in his yard. 34-year-old Brett Diehl of Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, PA
skooknews.com

Pottsville Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force, and FBI Arrest Man on Firearm and Drug Charges

A Pottsville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison on firearm and drug charges. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 around 6:00am, members of the Pottsville Bureau Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force and the FBI arrested William “Pete” Quintana, 49, outside his place of employment in Hegins. Shortly thereafter, a search warrant was executed at Quintana’s home at 516 W. Race St. in Pottsville.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek motive behind stabbing in northwest Reading

READING, Pa. — Police are looking for the motive behind a stabbing in Reading. RPD officers and paramedics responded before 7 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of West Douglass Street, near Weiser. The male victim, whose age wasn't immediately available, was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according...
READING, PA
WBRE

Man accused of making threats to kill a woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man after they say he made multiple threats to kill a woman. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday officers responded to the 1700 block of Farr Avenue for a report of a domestic argument. Police said a child called 911 claiming she was walking down […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Victim in Williamsport shooting identified

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Explosives found in Lycoming County home

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — State police say a man in Lycoming County had handmade explosives in his home. According to troopers, they tried to take Steve Guthrie into custody on Wednesday on a warrant related to a child rape case filed earlier this year. When officers arrived at his...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College text alerts students and staff to shooting incident

Updated 1:07 p.m. Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology sent out an alert via text to students and staff at 12:33 p.m. on Wednesday, alerting them to a shooting incident on the 1000 block of Vine Avenue in the city. "Penn College police responded to an incident in which shots were fired in the 1000 block of Vine Ave in Williamsport," the message said. A suspect is in custody, the college said. No injuries were reported. According to the Lycoming County Police and Fire Radio, the shots were fired at police officers. NorthcentralPa.com will update as more information becomes available.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

