Hulu Holds Strong In September's Streaming Power Rankings, as Prime Video Continues to Climb
At the end of each month, Primetimer's Joe Reid surveys the undulating fortunes of the eight major streaming platforms for our Streaming Power Rankings. In September, Hulu defended its #1 perch with a new season of The Handmaid's Tale, plus a few well-received debuts, including the smart and sexy adaptation Tell Me Lies. Elsewhere, news of a Steven Soderbergh limited series helped HBO Max pull out of its doldrums, and Amazon finally premiered The Rings of Power to both acclaim and (annoying) controversy. Here are our updated Streaming Power Rankings, listed from top to bottom.
‘Virgin River’: Something Huge Happens in the Middle of Season 5
'Virgin River' Season 5 will look very different from past seasons. In fact, something huge is set to happen in the middle of the season.
The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series
Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series Debuts Sinister New Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)
Following a campy teaser featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Netflix revealed a new official trailer for its upcoming limited series by Ryan Murphy, The Watcher. Announced alongside the footage at the streaming service’s virtual fan event TADUM was the key art and official release date of October 13. “After the Brannock...
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Amazon's Jack Ryan gets a new release date - almost 3 years after its last season
It's already been renewed for season 4
Netflix Canceled New Comic Book Series After Filming Already Wrapped And Star Andy Mientus Opened Up About The 'Heartbreak’
Andy Mientus opened up about the "heartbreak" he feels after his Netflix comic book series got canceled after it wrapped filming.
‘Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire’ Renewed For Season 2 By AMC Ahead of Premiere
AMC Networks already likes the looks of where those bloodsuckers are headed: It has renewed Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for a second season, ahead of the new series’ debut on AMC and AMC+ on October 2. The contemporary adaptation of Rice’s gothic novel follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) story of love and immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe with Oscar and Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and showrunner Rolin Jones...
Orphan Black: Echoes First Photos Released
The world of Orphan Black has had a passionate following for years after audiences were first introduced to the clone-filled experience, with that franchise expanding as the spin-off series Orphan Black: Echoes, which has just debuted its first photos. The series has been earning even more attention in recent months, as star of the original series Tatiana Maslany now stars as the title character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with her charming performance resulting in fans looking back at her award-winning work in Orphan Black. Check out the first photos of Orphan Black: Echoes below and stay tuned for release details.
Interview with the Vampire (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, trailer, release date
“In Throes Of Increasing Wonder” (Episode 1) – Almost 50 years have passed since Daniel Molloy first interviewed Louis de Pointe du Lac. Startattle.com – Interview with the Vampire | AMC, AMC+. Times, technology, and Molloy have all changed. Louis sends a letter asking Molloy to meet...
Home Economics - Episode 3.03 - Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery - Press Release
“Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery” – With a house full of Hayworths, nothing is off limits for discussion – including Tom and Marina’s lives in, and out, of the bedroom. Connor’s patience as host is running thin so as a thank you, Sarah and Denise strategize a creative way to show their appreciation on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Squid Game star's new movie confirms UK release as new trailer lands
The trailer and release date for Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut Hunt have been revealed. The Korean action thriller follows Foreign Intelligence chief Park Pyong-ho (played by Lee) and Domestic Unit chief Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung) as they work to find a North Korean spy known as Donglim, who is responsible for the gunning down of a group of agents on a covert government mission.
MGM and Lionsgate Just Decided We Need More Streamers with Plus Signs
Plus-2 streaming services with plus signs: Epix will be rebranded as MGM+ in January 2023, the company revealed Wednesday. Also Wednesday: Starz announced it will rebrand international streaming service STARZPLAY as Lionsgate+. We’re told this was coincidence but still, good grief. While Lionsgate has long stated that it plans to sell or spin off Starz, Lionsgare also filed this SEC statement today: “Despite the volatile market environment, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. remains on a path to separating our Starz and studio businesses. As negotiations progress, we have increased our focus on the possibility of spinning our studio business, creating a number...
Ghosts - Spies - Review: It's Spice Girls Season
Has there been a more perfect timing for a TV show to return than Ghosts premiering just on the cusp of October? If you're anything like me, then just the idea of Spooky Season being upon us has you a little giddy inside, and Spies was the perfect way to celebrate that.
Where to Watch and Stream Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert Free Online
Cast: Taylor Swift David Cook Amos Heller Matt Billingslea Max Bernstein. In a once-in-a-lifetime musical event, Taylor Swift performs songs from her award-winning album, “Lover.” Filmed in Paris, the City of Love, in September 2019, this show gives fans unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance in 2020.
Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for New Series From Dark Creators
The latest series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese is officially on the way. During Netflix's Tudum virtual event this past Saturday, the streaming service announced the release date for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series created by the duo. The show will be making its debut on the platform on Thursday, November 17th, 2022. In addition to a new poster for the series, Tudum also unveiled a brief video of the series' ensemble cast announcing the release date news.
‘Bros’ and Our Top Five 21st Century Comedies
Bros, Billy Eichner’s first leading role in a feature, is in theaters. Sean and Amanda dig into the movie before sharing their five favorite studio comedies of the century (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Nicholas Stoller, the director of Bros and other comedy installments like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors, to discuss the film and the current state of theatrical comedies in relation to streaming and television (58:00).
