At the end of each month, Primetimer's Joe Reid surveys the undulating fortunes of the eight major streaming platforms for our Streaming Power Rankings. In September, Hulu defended its #1 perch with a new season of The Handmaid's Tale, plus a few well-received debuts, including the smart and sexy adaptation Tell Me Lies. Elsewhere, news of a Steven Soderbergh limited series helped HBO Max pull out of its doldrums, and Amazon finally premiered The Rings of Power to both acclaim and (annoying) controversy. Here are our updated Streaming Power Rankings, listed from top to bottom.
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
'Virgin River' Season 5 is going to be a lot different from previous seasons. The 12 episode season is filming in Canada, and it could premiere earlier than expected.
'Virgin River' Season 5 will look very different from past seasons. In fact, something huge is set to happen in the middle of the season.
Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
Following a campy teaser featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Netflix revealed a new official trailer for its upcoming limited series by Ryan Murphy, The Watcher. Announced alongside the footage at the streaming service’s virtual fan event TADUM was the key art and official release date of October 13. “After the Brannock...
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
It's already been renewed for season 4
Andy Mientus opened up about the "heartbreak" he feels after his Netflix comic book series got canceled after it wrapped filming.
AMC Networks already likes the looks of where those bloodsuckers are headed: It has renewed Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for a second season, ahead of the new series’ debut on AMC and AMC+ on October 2. The contemporary adaptation of Rice’s gothic novel follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) story of love and immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe with Oscar and Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and showrunner Rolin Jones...
“In Throes Of Increasing Wonder” (Episode 1) – Almost 50 years have passed since Daniel Molloy first interviewed Louis de Pointe du Lac. Startattle.com – Interview with the Vampire | AMC, AMC+. Times, technology, and Molloy have all changed. Louis sends a letter asking Molloy to meet...
Say Hey, Willie Mays!, the Nelson George documentary that explores the life and career of Major League Baseball icon Willie Mays, will debut Wed., Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. Directed by George, the HBO Sports doc includes exclusive interviews with Mays and his family....
“Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery” – With a house full of Hayworths, nothing is off limits for discussion – including Tom and Marina’s lives in, and out, of the bedroom. Connor’s patience as host is running thin so as a thank you, Sarah and Denise strategize a creative way to show their appreciation on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The latest series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese is officially on the way. During Netflix's Tudum virtual event this past Saturday, the streaming service announced the release date for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series created by the duo. The show will be making its debut on the platform on Thursday, November 17th, 2022. In addition to a new poster for the series, Tudum also unveiled a brief video of the series' ensemble cast announcing the release date news.
The world of Orphan Black has had a passionate following for years after audiences were first introduced to the clone-filled experience, with that franchise expanding as the spin-off series Orphan Black: Echoes, which has just debuted its first photos. The series has been earning even more attention in recent months, as star of the original series Tatiana Maslany now stars as the title character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with her charming performance resulting in fans looking back at her award-winning work in Orphan Black. Check out the first photos of Orphan Black: Echoes below and stay tuned for release details.
