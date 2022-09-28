ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Hulu Holds Strong In September's Streaming Power Rankings, as Prime Video Continues to Climb

At the end of each month, Primetimer's Joe Reid surveys the undulating fortunes of the eight major streaming platforms for our Streaming Power Rankings. In September, Hulu defended its #1 perch with a new season of The Handmaid's Tale, plus a few well-received debuts, including the smart and sexy adaptation Tell Me Lies. Elsewhere, news of a Steven Soderbergh limited series helped HBO Max pull out of its doldrums, and Amazon finally premiered The Rings of Power to both acclaim and (annoying) controversy. Here are our updated Streaming Power Rankings, listed from top to bottom.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Eva Amurri
Person
Dolly Parton
digitalspy.com

The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series

Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Android Tv#Mobile Device#Rochelle#Monarch#The Queens Of Country#The Fox Corporation
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
NFL
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22

Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
ROKU
Deadline

‘Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire’ Renewed For Season 2 By AMC Ahead of Premiere

AMC Networks already likes the looks of where those bloodsuckers are headed: It has renewed Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for a second season, ahead of the new series’ debut on AMC and AMC+ on October 2. The contemporary adaptation of Rice’s gothic novel follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) story of love and immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe with Oscar and Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and showrunner Rolin Jones...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Say Hey, Willie Mays!’ Documentary Scores HBO Premiere Date

Say Hey, Willie Mays!, the Nelson George documentary that explores the life and career of Major League Baseball icon Willie Mays, will debut Wed., Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. Directed by George, the HBO Sports doc includes exclusive interviews with Mays and his family....
MLB
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 3.03 - Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery - Press Release

“Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery” – With a house full of Hayworths, nothing is off limits for discussion – including Tom and Marina’s lives in, and out, of the bedroom. Connor’s patience as host is running thin so as a thank you, Sarah and Denise strategize a creative way to show their appreciation on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for New Series From Dark Creators

The latest series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese is officially on the way. During Netflix's Tudum virtual event this past Saturday, the streaming service announced the release date for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series created by the duo. The show will be making its debut on the platform on Thursday, November 17th, 2022. In addition to a new poster for the series, Tudum also unveiled a brief video of the series' ensemble cast announcing the release date news.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Orphan Black: Echoes First Photos Released

The world of Orphan Black has had a passionate following for years after audiences were first introduced to the clone-filled experience, with that franchise expanding as the spin-off series Orphan Black: Echoes, which has just debuted its first photos. The series has been earning even more attention in recent months, as star of the original series Tatiana Maslany now stars as the title character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with her charming performance resulting in fans looking back at her award-winning work in Orphan Black. Check out the first photos of Orphan Black: Echoes below and stay tuned for release details.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy