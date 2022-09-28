Read full article on original website
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
Juvenile one of two shot in D.C. Tuesday night
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took...
Norfolk-bound Amtrak train carrying more than 100 passengers stopped after striking fallen tree on tracks
An Amtrak train is currently stopped after it hit a tree that fell on the tracks Friday evening.
Man standing at DC bus stop shot twice in the stomach, police say
WASHINGTON - Police say a man was shot twice in the stomach while he was standing at a bus stop in D.C., police say. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 3600 Block of Minnesota Avenue in the southeast. The man was conscious and breathing when he was...
Man shot inside D.C.’s Union Station, suffered minor injury; two suspects arrested
A man was taken to the hospital and two suspects were arrested Wednesday after authorities said a shooting took place inside D.C.’s Union Station. The U.S. Capitol Police said they responded to a shooting inside Union Station shortly before 4 p.m. after one of the department’s sergeants heard gunshots inside the building.
Police conducting death investigation at Arlington County park
ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police Department were conducting a death investigation at Lacey Woods Park early Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the park located in the 1200 N. George Mason Drive to investigate a death. Police say preliminary investigation suggests the "death is not...
Off-duty DC police officer hit by car in Prince George’s Co.
An off-duty D.C. police officer was hit and seriously hurt Friday by a car in a parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police there said. Kenneth Daniels, a 23-year veteran of the MPD, was hit at about 10:40 a.m. in a parking lot just after he walked out of a store in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway — the Vista Gardens shopping center, in Lanham, near Annapolis Road.
57-Year-Old Victim Identified In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has identified the victim in Thursday’s...
Shots fired investigation underway at Arundel Mills Mall, police say
HANOVER, Md. - Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating reports of shots fired at Arundel Mills Mall, authorities say. Anne Arundel County Police Tweeted at 4:17 p.m. on Saturday that officers were at the mall, located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover, Maryland, investigating the shots fired. According...
Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
At least 5 families displaced after townhouse fire in Silver Spring
At least five families have been displaced after a Silver Spring, Maryland, townhouse caught fire Friday evening, spreading fast-moving flames to surrounding homes. Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire happened at the back of a townhouse on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Maryland Route 200 around 8 p.m.
Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood
Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
Person found dead in burning vehicle in Anne Arundel Co. was shot, autopsy says
An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot. A person’s remains were found charred in the back seat of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle was off a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198 near the Howard County line.
Massive fire rips through townhomes in Montgomery County, several people displaced
OLNEY, Md. — A huge fire affecting multiple townhomes has left several families without a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Friday night. Firefighters rushed to the Bradford Crossing Community located on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue around 8 p.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire started from the outside of a townhome.
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
7 DC police officers under investigation for misconduct
WASHINGTON - Seven D.C. police officers and supervisors are under investigation for confiscating illegal guns without making arrests, according to Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee III. "In these cases the suspect was not arrested, and the suspect should’ve been arrested," Contee explained during a Friday evening press conference....
Man shoots himself in foot at Virginia gun show, police say
CHANTILLY, Va. - A man was injured after shooting himself in the foot at a Virginia gun show, according to police. Virginia State Police say the incident happened at The Nation's Gun Show, which was being held at the Dulles Expo Center, located at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center in Chantilly.
Beware of credit card skimmers! DC Police seize several at local convenience stores
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confiscated three card skimmers located in D.C. convenience stores, the department said on Friday. The stores are located in the third, fourth and fifth districts of the city. MPD did not announce if it believes that the card skimmers had any...
Off-duty DC Police officer in critical but stable condition after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating after an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer was hit by a car in Mitchellville, Maryland, Friday morning. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 11 a.m....
DC police ID elderly woman murdered inside her northwest apartment; $25K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - The 73-year-old woman who was brutally murdered in her own home in Northwest, D.C. has been identified by police as Gloria Williams. Neighbors FOX 5 spoke to are now in shock over what happened, and they're wondering how someone could do this. It had been days since Gloria...
