Washington, DC

Source of the Spring

Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WTOP

Off-duty DC police officer hit by car in Prince George’s Co.

An off-duty D.C. police officer was hit and seriously hurt Friday by a car in a parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police there said. Kenneth Daniels, a 23-year veteran of the MPD, was hit at about 10:40 a.m. in a parking lot just after he walked out of a store in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway — the Vista Gardens shopping center, in Lanham, near Annapolis Road.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

At least 5 families displaced after townhouse fire in Silver Spring

At least five families have been displaced after a Silver Spring, Maryland, townhouse caught fire Friday evening, spreading fast-moving flames to surrounding homes. Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire happened at the back of a townhouse on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Maryland Route 200 around 8 p.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood

Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Massive fire rips through townhomes in Montgomery County, several people displaced

OLNEY, Md. — A huge fire affecting multiple townhomes has left several families without a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Friday night. Firefighters rushed to the Bradford Crossing Community located on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue around 8 p.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire started from the outside of a townhome.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

7 DC police officers under investigation for misconduct

WASHINGTON - Seven D.C. police officers and supervisors are under investigation for confiscating illegal guns without making arrests, according to Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee III. "In these cases the suspect was not arrested, and the suspect should’ve been arrested," Contee explained during a Friday evening press conference....
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man shoots himself in foot at Virginia gun show, police say

CHANTILLY, Va. - A man was injured after shooting himself in the foot at a Virginia gun show, according to police. Virginia State Police say the incident happened at The Nation's Gun Show, which was being held at the Dulles Expo Center, located at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center in Chantilly.
CHANTILLY, VA

