War didn't stop Hasidic pilgrims from gathering in Ukraine for the Jewish new year

Jewish Ukrainian father and son soldiers mark holy days under cloud of Russia's war
For Ukrainian Orthodox Jews Asher and David Cherkaskyi, a father and son both fighting on the front lines in the eastern Donbas region, beating Russia has become especially important to them because of their faith. While Russian President Vladimir Putin falsely claims his army is "liberating" Ukrainians from a Nazi...
Russia withdraws its troops from a key city encircled by Ukrainian forces
KYIV, Ukraine — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia's withdrawal from Lyman complicates...
With Ukraine at war, officials hope to bring tourism back to areas away from fighting
SLAVSKE, Ukraine — Ukraine's war-battered economy is expected to shrink by at least a third this year, hitting virtually every sector. This includes the tourism industry, which officials say had started to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. But the Ukrainian government still hopes...
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's nuclear power provider said Saturday that Russian forces blindfolded and detained the head of Europe's largest nuclear plant, hours after Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. The alleged kidnapping comes at a pivotal moment in Russian...
Putin illegally annexes territories in Ukraine, in spite of global opposition
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to formally annex four Ukrainian territories, signing what he calls "accession treaties" that world powers refuse to recognize. It's Putin's latest attempt to redraw the map of Europe at Ukraine's expense. "The people made their choice," said Putin in a signing...
Ukraine's offensive in Kharkiv was hard and bitter, say soldiers who did the fighting
BORSHCHOVA, Ukraine — In this village recently retaken from Russian forces, a Ukrainian soldier points out the network of trenches left behind by Russian troops. The narrow pits are dug in front of just about every house. "Look," he says. "House, trench. House, trench." The soldier with the 229th...
Venezuela frees seven Americans as part of the largest prisoner swap under Biden
WASHINGTON — In a rare softening of hostile relations, the White House said Saturday that Venezuela freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country and the United States released two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro's wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling convictions. The...
Threats to water and biodiversity are linked. A new U.S. envoy role tackles them both
The U.S. has a new diplomat tasked with combating threats to plants, animals and water worldwide. It's the first time the State Department is linking the issues of biodiversity and water in one role. "The loss of nature and rising water insecurity are global health threats that must be confronted...
Bikes are everywhere in Kabul since the Taliban takeover. But who's not cycling? Women
KABUL, Afghanistan – Since the Taliban seized power a year ago, countless things have changed in the Afghan capital — including Ahmad Fahim's commute to work. The 25-year-old radiologist used to take a taxi every day. Now he makes the trip on a bicycle. "Everyone is getting a...
Congress votes to avert government shutdown with 11 hours to spare
The House has passed an interim funding bill to tide federal agencies over until mid-December. The vote came a day after the Senate approved the measure, and should prevent a government shutdown that would have gone into effect at midnight Saturday morning. The bill now heads to President Biden for...
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea's weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said...
