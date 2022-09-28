Read full article on original website
Business Beat: New Bismarck drive-thru Caribou opens
The shop also has a patio and a walk-up window.
Bismarck’s Gordmans Building Sits Empty, What’s Coming Next?
It continues to sit empty, but it's ripe with opportunity.
Bismarck Store Getting A Facelift, Moving To New Temporary Location
Some of our oldest businesses are making changes and moving around.
A Look Inside Bismarck’s Spectacular Parade Of Homes
The 2022 Fall Parade Of Homes, presented by the Bismarck-Mandan Home Builders Association.
First day of Later Gator kids consignment sale
Starting Friday night, shoppers can find deals on supplies and clothes for their kids.
KFYR-TV
Tree branch falls outside Burleigh County Courthouse; no injuries
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Entzel trial was going on inside the Burleigh County Courthouse today, but outside there was a raucous. A branch from one of the trees in front of the courthouse broke and fell to the ground. Luckily, nobody was hurt, but construction workers who were in the area said it gave them quite a fright.
Bismarck Taco Bell gets the sign fixed
The sign has been missing for months after the old one was ripped off in a windstorm.
Bismarck Named One Of The Least ______ Cities In The Country
What are the people of Bismarck known for? Any guesses?
KFYR-TV
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon. Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery. “Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone...
KFYR-TV
Search continues for Chase Hurdle through a Facebook group
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been almost a year since Chase Hurdle was labeled a missing person. He was last seen on November 2nd in Bismarck. After he went missing, Lillia Arntz started the Facebook page Bring Chase Hurdle Home. Some of the page’s members got together to search for Chase, including Lisa Yellow Bird-Chase, an advocate for missing and murdered people.
North Dakota film ‘Sanctified’ premieres in Bismarck
Bielinski, who founded Canticle Productions, says his crew shot the movie in three weeks near Medora.
Mandan Photo Contest: Vote from the selected finalists
Judges and contest winners will be announced in mid-October.
Bismarck’s Dakota Chapter Beer Memorabilia Show Is This WEND
If you like beer lights, beer signs & beer cans this show is for you.
Bismarck's Taco Del Mar Looking For New Owners
Serving BisMan Delicious Food For Almost 16 Years
North Dakota’s First Substantial Snowfall: Sooner Than You Think?
For 4 of the last 5 years in North Dakota, we have had early snowfalls. Five years ago much of the state saw snowfall in late September. Four Autumns ago the same thing happened in North Dakota. Three years ago, not only did we see snow early, but it was a major blizzard. From October 10th to 13th 2019, the state saw anywhere from a foot to three feet over much of the state. Here in Bismarck, we officially saw around 17 inches of snow. This came right before the weekend of the pheasant opener in the state. Travel was pretty much at a standstill with exception of the far western portions of the state.
KFYR-TV
15 year old author sells book at Hostfest
MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows
Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
Chase Hurdle’s story coming to Paramount+ docuseries ‘Never Seen Again’
Never Seen Again Director and Producer Anthony Cantor was looking through Facebook groups across each state in an effort to find missing persons whose stories don't get that "wall-to-wall" national coverage when he stumbled upon a story from KX about Chase.
KFYR-TV
Wachter Middle School discusses National Orange Shirt Day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Friday, Sept. 30, was Orange Shirt Day, established to acknowledge and honor the memory of Indigenous children who never returned home from residential schools. Speakers at Wachter Middle School’s pep rally explained why tribal flags are displayed in the cafeteria. Students painted orange handprints on a...
