Read full article on original website
Related
‘This Is Not a Prank Worth Doing': Superintendent Condemns Threats at Tuscaloosa Schools
Any threat made towards a Tuscaloosa City School, its students or staff will be treated seriously and could result in expulsion and even arrest, Superintendent Mike Daria said Friday morning. In an interview to condemn the spate of meritless threats called into area schools recently, Daria said students who call...
Teacher’s Assistant at Lake View Elementary School Arrested, Fired for Abusing Student
A teacher's assistant has been fired and charged with a felony after she allegedly abused a student at a Tuscaloosa County elementary school. According to court documents filed Friday, the suspect is 43-year-old Mandy Munoz, who was a teacher's assistant at Lake View Elementary School. Police say on September 22nd,...
Tuscaloosa Police Identify Man Killed at River Road Apartments Saturday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the man who was fatally shot at an area apartment complex Saturday night. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said the victim was 36-year-old Joseph Baskins, a Tuscaloosa man. Officers were called to River Road Apartments off Jack Warner...
All Homicides in Tuscaloosa County So Far in 2022
With three months left in the year, police in Tuscaloosa County have investigated 15 homicides in 12 separate incidents so far in 2022. All homicides in the area are investigated by the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which handled almost two dozen homicides in 2021 -- one of the area's deadliest years in decades.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama Student Charged with Felony Assault for Head Stomp in Fight Between Fraternities
A University of Alabama student has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly stomped on another student's head during a fight between fraternities earlier this month. In court documents filed Friday, investigators with the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said officers were called to the Lambda Chi Alpha house...
Several People Shot Leaving Uniontown ‘Footwash’ Festival Wednesday
Several people were injured in a shooting near the annual Footwash festival outside Uniontown Wednesday night, local officials have confirmed to the Thread. Michael Jackson, the district attorney in several West Alabama counties including Perry County, said four or five people were shot in what police believe was a disagreement between out-of-towners.
Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday
Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
Tuscaloosa’s Schoolyard Roots Hosting Second ‘Moveable Feast’ Fundraiser
Tuscaloosa's Schoolyard Roots nonprofit will host its second annual fundraiser, A Moveable Feast, and partner with local restaurants and breweries to support garden education at local schools. The organization partners with 11 elementary schools in the Tuscaloosa City and County school systems, and benefits more than 4,300 students. The nonprofit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
Tuscaloosa County Inmate Throws Urine, Spits on Detention Deputies
A Tuscaloosa County Jail inmate is facing new charges after allegedly throwing urine at a detention officer and spitting on another. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread Wednesday, the incident occurred Sunday evening. The document said two deputies working as detention officers joined several others in an...
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month
A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
Bibb County Choctaws Dismantle the Hale County Wildcats
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." In week seven of the 2022 Alabama high school football season, the Bibb County Choctaws went on the road and decimated the Hale County Wildcats by a score of 49-6. The...
Nonprofit Offers Chance to Directly Help Tuscaloosa-Area Children in Need
A Tuscaloosa-area program is giving people the opportunity to directly, anonymously help primary school students meet specific needs in their lives, and donations are always needed. With around 11,000 students in city schools and another 18,000 in the county school system, it's inevitable that some of those children are going...
ALDOT To Close Lanes on I-20/59, McFarland Boulevard for Bridge Inspections
The Alabama Department of Transportation will close lanes on two of the busiest roads in the Tuscaloosa area Tuesday to inspect bridges damaged in separate incidents earlier this week. In a Friday press release, ALDOT said Covered Bridge on Interstate 20/59 West at Exit 86 was struck by the oversized...
Photos: BobaMania Celebrates Grand Opening of Midtown Village Location
BobaMania is officially bringing boba tea to Midtown Village and celebrated the grand opening of their second Tuscaloosa store Friday. The store, located at 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 434, kicked off the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and featured a special appearance from Mayor Walt Maddox, who commended the business for continuing to be successful in Tuscaloosa.
Northridge High School’s Rising Star Student of the Month Recipient: John Walker
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three students will be highlighted in this series. The first recipient of the inaugural Tuscaloosa City...
Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High
Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
Alt 101.7
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alt1017.com/
Comments / 0