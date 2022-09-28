Sarah Jessica Parker's Twins Marion and Tabitha Broderick Look All Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Read full article on original website
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married since May 1997 — and the couple have three children to show for their longtime love. The duo met through the actress’ brothers’ Naked Angels theater company in 1991, and the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor asked the “Sex and the City” star out on a date the following year. The couple’s eventual wedding, which took place at a Manhattan synagogue, was a surprise to all 100 guests, who thought they were simply attending a party. The duo went on to start their family in 2002, with the “And Just Like That” star showing...
“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
Sarah Jessica Parker shared the heartbreaking news that her beloved stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, has died. He was 76. “Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76,” the “Sex and the City” star’s family said in a statement obtained by Page Six on Thursday. “In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker.” The statement continued, ”Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special...
Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
Sarah Jessica Parker and her family members are mourning a devastating loss. In a statement shared to E! News on Sept. 29, the actress' family announced her stepdad Paul Griffin Forste passed away the day before at the age of 76 "after an unexpected and rapid illness." "In his last...
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City on Thursday afternoon, marking the first time she was spotted since she revealed that her stepfather had died. 'Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76,' Parker's family said in a statement to Page Six earlier on Thursday.
He went there. Kenan Thompson wished Zendaya a happy belated birthday at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, joking about her being at a “weird age” in Hollywood. “Zendaya’s here from Euphoria,” the host, 43, said during a monologue at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles...
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy – the three iconic actresses who play the infamous Sanderson sisters in the Halloween classic, "Hocus Pocus" – discuss what it was like to reunite for a new sequel 29 years after the original premiered.
In 2022, Sarah Jessica Parker reprised two of her most iconic roles. First, she returned to the screen as Carrie Bradshaw in the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That.." The show was renewed for a second season, which'll see the addition of a popular character. John Corbett lovers can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Carrie's beloved ex, Aidan Shaw, will now be a part of the series. Parker recently commented on his return, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Could be, could be. Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore."
There’s no denying Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, loves her family, and that includes her parents, siblings, and stepfather too. The Sex And The City star has always been close with her mother Barbra Forste, 84. And now following the death of her husband Paul Forste, she’s relying on her family more than ever.
The Same Storm debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year and is in select theaters Oct. 14 A jam-packed cast pulled off an emotional new movie from home. PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for The Same Storm, which was filmed entirely using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The starry cast includes Sandra Oh, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Judith Light, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Elaine May, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Rhenzy Feliz, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, David...
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Sarah Jessica Parker penned a touching social media tribute to her late stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, on Friday. “Strong like a bull. Til the end,” the “Sex and the City” alum, 57, captioned an old black-and-white photo of her deceased relative on Instagram. She added that he died “at home and among all those who loved you dearly,” noting that he “will be missed always.” Parker concluded by telling her late stepdad that she and her family will “take good care” of her mother and Forste’s now-widow, Barbra Forste, whom she said her stepdad “worshipped for 54 years.” Following her touching words, friends and...
American Horror Story is back with its 11th installment in FX’s long-running horror anthology series, which is officially dubbed New York City and will debut mid-October. Presumably leaning into the queer esthetic teased by leaked photos of the production, the newest season also stars an all-star LGBTQ cast, including Joe Mantello, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Charlie Carver, Isaac Powell and Denis O’Hare.
