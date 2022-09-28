Read full article on original website
Related
Hulu Holds Strong In September's Streaming Power Rankings, as Prime Video Continues to Climb
At the end of each month, Primetimer's Joe Reid surveys the undulating fortunes of the eight major streaming platforms for our Streaming Power Rankings. In September, Hulu defended its #1 perch with a new season of The Handmaid's Tale, plus a few well-received debuts, including the smart and sexy adaptation Tell Me Lies. Elsewhere, news of a Steven Soderbergh limited series helped HBO Max pull out of its doldrums, and Amazon finally premiered The Rings of Power to both acclaim and (annoying) controversy. Here are our updated Streaming Power Rankings, listed from top to bottom.
‘Virgin River’: Something Huge Happens in the Middle of Season 5
'Virgin River' Season 5 will look very different from past seasons. In fact, something huge is set to happen in the middle of the season.
digitalspy.com
The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series
Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
AdWeek
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series Debuts Sinister New Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)
Following a campy teaser featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Netflix revealed a new official trailer for its upcoming limited series by Ryan Murphy, The Watcher. Announced alongside the footage at the streaming service’s virtual fan event TADUM was the key art and official release date of October 13. “After the Brannock...
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
NFL・
Popculture
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Amazon's Jack Ryan gets a new release date - almost 3 years after its last season
It's already been renewed for season 4
Netflix Canceled New Comic Book Series After Filming Already Wrapped And Star Andy Mientus Opened Up About The 'Heartbreak’
Andy Mientus opened up about the "heartbreak" he feels after his Netflix comic book series got canceled after it wrapped filming.
ComicBook
Orphan Black: Echoes First Photos Released
The world of Orphan Black has had a passionate following for years after audiences were first introduced to the clone-filled experience, with that franchise expanding as the spin-off series Orphan Black: Echoes, which has just debuted its first photos. The series has been earning even more attention in recent months, as star of the original series Tatiana Maslany now stars as the title character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with her charming performance resulting in fans looking back at her award-winning work in Orphan Black. Check out the first photos of Orphan Black: Echoes below and stay tuned for release details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
startattle.com
Interview with the Vampire (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, trailer, release date
“In Throes Of Increasing Wonder” (Episode 1) – Almost 50 years have passed since Daniel Molloy first interviewed Louis de Pointe du Lac. Startattle.com – Interview with the Vampire | AMC, AMC+. Times, technology, and Molloy have all changed. Louis sends a letter asking Molloy to meet...
spoilertv.com
Home Economics - Episode 3.03 - Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery - Press Release
“Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery” – With a house full of Hayworths, nothing is off limits for discussion – including Tom and Marina’s lives in, and out, of the bedroom. Connor’s patience as host is running thin so as a thank you, Sarah and Denise strategize a creative way to show their appreciation on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
digitalspy.com
Squid Game star's new movie confirms UK release as new trailer lands
The trailer and release date for Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut Hunt have been revealed. The Korean action thriller follows Foreign Intelligence chief Park Pyong-ho (played by Lee) and Domestic Unit chief Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung) as they work to find a North Korean spy known as Donglim, who is responsible for the gunning down of a group of agents on a covert government mission.
spoilertv.com
Ghosts - Spies - Review: It's Spice Girls Season
Has there been a more perfect timing for a TV show to return than Ghosts premiering just on the cusp of October? If you're anything like me, then just the idea of Spooky Season being upon us has you a little giddy inside, and Spies was the perfect way to celebrate that.
The Ringer
‘Bros’ and Our Top Five 21st Century Comedies
Bros, Billy Eichner’s first leading role in a feature, is in theaters. Sean and Amanda dig into the movie before sharing their five favorite studio comedies of the century (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Nicholas Stoller, the director of Bros and other comedy installments like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors, to discuss the film and the current state of theatrical comedies in relation to streaming and television (58:00).
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 30)
It’s another bumper weekend for streaming services, with the Ana de Armas-led Netflix thriller, Blonde, fronting the pack of new arrivals alongside a long-awaited sequel to Disney’s classic fantasy comedy, Hocus Pocus. Subscribers to Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max can get in on the act,...
Ghosts Season 2 Will Feature One of the Stars of the U.K. Version
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Mathew Baynton is haunting Ghosts. The British actor, who co-created and starred in the original U.K. version of the sitcom which started in 2019, will be making a surprise cameo in the second season of the American CBS iteration. Baynton will be taking on the role of Actor Pete, an English method actor hired by the fake television show Dumb Deaths to recreate the day Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty) died. Actor Pete then becomes obsessed with "getting to the truth" of real-life Pete's death, as the troop leader was shot in the neck with an arrow by a fellow scout.
How to Stream Halloween Ends, the Horror Franchise's Finale, for Just $1.99
If you’ve been following Laurie Strode’s dance with Michael Myers for the past 45 years, it may be time to take a stab at a Peacock subscription. Halloween Ends, the horror franchise’s grand finale, will debut as the Peacock streaming service’s Halloween movie event on Friday, Oct. 14 (the same day as its theatrical release). How to Watch New Halloween Ends on Peacock Streaming Halloween Ends will only be available to subscribers of the Peacock Premium tier, which typically costs $4.99 per month — though a promotion running right now, through the last day of September, slashes that rate to just $1.99/month for...
Comments / 0