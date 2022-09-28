Read full article on original website
Related
Business Beat: New Bismarck drive-thru Caribou opens
The shop also has a patio and a walk-up window.
KFYR-TV
Tree branch falls outside Burleigh County Courthouse; no injuries
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Entzel trial was going on inside the Burleigh County Courthouse today, but outside there was a raucous. A branch from one of the trees in front of the courthouse broke and fell to the ground. Luckily, nobody was hurt, but construction workers who were in the area said it gave them quite a fright.
A Look Inside Bismarck’s Spectacular Parade Of Homes
The 2022 Fall Parade Of Homes, presented by the Bismarck-Mandan Home Builders Association.
KFYR-TV
Search continues for Chase Hurdle through a Facebook group
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been almost a year since Chase Hurdle was labeled a missing person. He was last seen on November 2nd in Bismarck. After he went missing, Lillia Arntz started the Facebook page Bring Chase Hurdle Home. Some of the page’s members got together to search for Chase, including Lisa Yellow Bird-Chase, an advocate for missing and murdered people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First day of Later Gator kids consignment sale
Starting Friday night, shoppers can find deals on supplies and clothes for their kids.
KFYR-TV
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon. Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery. “Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone...
Blue Man Group Cancels Bismarck Show
Just making sure you see this, in case you had your tickets and made arrangements for a babysitter etc. Hey you never know, there are sometimes when we don't go on social media - could be one of those weekends when you slept in, went to a movie, took care of chores around the house and you would have missed the news from yesterday ( Friday, November 30th ) - the famous Blue Man Group Tour, was scheduled for tomorrow - ( Sunday, October 2nd ) - here in Bismarck has been canceled.
North Dakota film ‘Sanctified’ premieres in Bismarck
Bielinski, who founded Canticle Productions, says his crew shot the movie in three weeks near Medora.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bismarck Taco Bell gets the sign fixed
The sign has been missing for months after the old one was ripped off in a windstorm.
Mandan Photo Contest: Vote from the selected finalists
Judges and contest winners will be announced in mid-October.
Bismarck Store Getting A Facelift, Moving To New Temporary Location
Some of our oldest businesses are making changes and moving around.
Bismarck’s Dakota Chapter Beer Memorabilia Show Is This WEND
I was a collector growing up as a boy. I collected, stamps, baseball, football, and hockey cards. Comic books and yes BEER CANS! This was before the era of smartphones so we had to find other ways to keep ourselves entertained. One of my most prized collections growing up was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
15 year old author sells book at Hostfest
MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
KFYR-TV
Wachter Middle School discusses National Orange Shirt Day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Friday, Sept. 30, was Orange Shirt Day, established to acknowledge and honor the memory of Indigenous children who never returned home from residential schools. Speakers at Wachter Middle School’s pep rally explained why tribal flags are displayed in the cafeteria. Students painted orange handprints on a...
Bismarck’s Taco Del Mar Looking For New Owners
Seems like yesterday that a friend of mine and I attended a graduation party over the summer at a co-worker's house in Lincoln - walking into his garage where tables were set up for guests, the welcome aroma of Mexican food directed me toward an array of eye-catching ( stomach immediately growling ) goodies - I had never tried Taco Del Mar before, and this catered affair was through the roof awesome - no doubt the best guacamole I've had in a long time - I put a quick GPS in my brain to make sure I visited their restaurant located at 1024 S 12 St., and I've been a regular 2-time a week customer.
Chase Hurdle’s story coming to Paramount+ docuseries ‘Never Seen Again’
Never Seen Again Director and Producer Anthony Cantor was looking through Facebook groups across each state in an effort to find missing persons whose stories don't get that "wall-to-wall" national coverage when he stumbled upon a story from KX about Chase.
North Dakota’s First Substantial Snowfall: Sooner Than You Think?
For 4 of the last 5 years in North Dakota, we have had early snowfalls. Five years ago much of the state saw snowfall in late September. Four Autumns ago the same thing happened in North Dakota. Three years ago, not only did we see snow early, but it was a major blizzard. From October 10th to 13th 2019, the state saw anywhere from a foot to three feet over much of the state. Here in Bismarck, we officially saw around 17 inches of snow. This came right before the weekend of the pheasant opener in the state. Travel was pretty much at a standstill with exception of the far western portions of the state.
A bus load of concerns: One parent worried about the school bus schedule
One parent shares her concerns about the ongoing problem.
Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows
Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
What BPD says you can do about local car vandalism
The biggest tip Officer Clint Fuller gave is to park your car near a location where surveillance is. Or you can simply park it in a lit parking lot or garage.
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0