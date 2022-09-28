Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
TMZ.com
Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy Back in the Day
Jadakiss' past life as Diddy's ghostwriter still haunts him ... mostly because he hated everything about the process!!!. The LOX rapper was chopping it up on Smoke DZA's 'Personal Party' podcast, revisiting his stint on Diddy's Bad Boy Records -- which was very early in his career, and, apparently, incredibly challenging.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift
Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist Lotta Cash Desto Reportedly Shot & Killed
Houston, TX – Lil Uzi Vert‘s artist Lotta Cash Desto was reportedly shot and killed in Houston, Texas over the weekend. According to Fox3 Now, Houston police officers responded to a call about a shooting near 5500 Richard Avenue round 2:40 a.m. local time. Once they arrived, they discovered a silver Porsche SUV facing westbound and two women inside the vehicle who’d been shot multiple times.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Revisits Coolio Saluting Him For Beating Up Three Guys: ‘Rest In Peace Legend’
50 Cent has shared a video of Coolio giving him props for fighting three guys following the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s death earlier this week. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 29), the Power mogul posted footage of him hanging out with Coolio backstage in Europe, where the West Coast legend recalled the time 50 silenced a group of hecklers outside a club.
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA・
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak
Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’
PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
Lizzo Becomes the ‘First and Only’ Person to Play the 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute of James Madison
But could James Madison twerk like that? While performing in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night, Lizzo was handed the prized crystal flute of the Founding Father and was allowed to play a few notes during her live show at the Capitol One Arena. The “heirloom” had never been played before — until Lizzo. “I’m the first & only person to play this presidential crystal flute its literally an heirloom— like… as a flute player this is iconic and I will never be over it,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram sharing a video of the moment. “The library of congress let me play...
Comments / 0