Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch
Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO
Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
NBA YoungBoy Welcomes 10th Child Into The World
NBA YoungBoy is now a father of 10 after welcoming another addition to his sizeable brood. The Baton Rouge native announced the birth of a baby boy — whose mother is the rapper’s fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle — on Wednesday (September 28). The 22-year-old posted a photo...
Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
Conor McGregor makes good point on Floyd Mayweather purses
Five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather continues to make big money fighting in exhibitions, as he proved in Japan recently. However, claims Mayweather made $20 million came under fire from two UFC stars, past and present. How much did Floyd Mayweather make in Japan?. Firstly, Chael Sonnen stated Mayweather only made...
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
DaBaby Reacts To Low First-Week Sales Of ‘Baby On Baby 2’ As Ebro Addresses Blackball Claims
DaBaby pulled a surprise release with his latest album Baby On Baby 2 arriving last week. The sequel project is expected to sell about 16,000 total album-equivalent units and debut outside the Billboard 200’s top 20, which would be the lowest of his career, according to Akademiks. DaBaby reacted...
Watch Safaree Throw Chair and Hit Himself in the Head on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’
On a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Safaree stormed out of a heated argument by throwing a chair that ended up hitting him on the back of his head. A clip of the moment, which came after he got into an argument with one of his fellow cast members about his co-parenting relationship with Erica Mena, began to circulate on Twitter this week. Safaree can be seen playing a card game during the tense situation, and appeared to snap after the conversation refused to let up. That’s when he stood up, picked up his chair and threw it. But instead of throwing the chair ahead of himself, he somehow managed to strike himself in the back of his head.
Tyler, The Creator Continues To Troll A$AP Rocky With Moshpit Terror Cake
Tyler, The Creator still has jokes about A$AP Rocky‘s infamous Rolling Loud New York moment, even after his friend explained why the situation was no laughing matter. After using the now viral still of Rocky’s failed crowd surfing moment as his Instagram profile photo on Tuesday (September 27), Tyler kept the jokes going on Wednesday (September 28) when he shared a photo of a sheet cake capturing the image in frosting.
Mahmoud Manuel Charr taunts Tyson Fury with miniature WBC belt and calls him a Dosser
MAHMOUD CHARR has upped the ante in his bid to fight Tyson Fury - by branding the WBC heavyweight champion a "dosser". The former WBA (regular) title holder was seemingly on course to face Fury on December 3 after The Gypsy King claimed the deadline for his Battle of Britain with Anthony Joshua had passed.
Shalom: Shields-Marshall Winner Will Be Biggest Name in Female Boxing!
Promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER believes the winner of the upcoming grudge match between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will be the biggest star in women's boxing. Shields and Marshall will stake their undefeated records in a high-stakes unification, for the undisputed middleweight crown, on October 15 at the O2 Arena, live on ESPN+ and Sky Sports.
Lil Nas X Suffers Bathroom Emergency During Atlanta Show: ‘I’ll Be Right Back’
Lil Nas X found himself having to rush off for an emergency bathroom break during a show in Atlanta earlier this week. On Tuesday (September 27), the “Old Town Road” star performed at the Coca-Cola Roxy as part of his Long Live Montero tour. During one of the show’s costume change interludes, Lil Nas X remained off stage for an extra few minutes due to nature calling.
Regis Prograis Announces Date For WBC Title Bout Against Jose Zepeda
By Vince Dwriter: Back in October 2019, the then WBA Super lightweight champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis traveled abroad for a unification bout to face the WBC/IBF Super lightweight champion Josh Taylor at the O2 Arena in London. The highly anticipated unification match turned out to be a back-and-forth contest that was very entertaining, but unfortunately for Prograis, he lost the bout by way of majority decision.
OVO x Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Sample Resurfaces Online
This OVO sample could have been an exceptional release. Drake’s OVO brand has come through with some amazing collaborations over the years. Of course, Drake has worked with the likes of Jordan Brand on some fantastic sneakers, including the Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 10, and Air Jordan 8. Back in the day, OVO even worked on a special version of the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo,” but it was only a sample.
Promoter rift, fear of losses, and a two-fight Fury vs Joshua deal
Frank Warren’s latest comments on the making of Fury vs Joshua show a rift with Eddie Hearn is not helping matters. The dislike between the British promoters is evident as they continually blame each other or their fighters for the delay. UK fans don’t deserve what they have already...
