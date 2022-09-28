ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Bitcoin-sterling volumes spike to record high as British currency flounders

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Trading volumes between the British pound and the cryptocurrency bitcoin spiked to a record high after sterling dropped on Monday, according to market data firm Kaiko Research, in what analysts said was likely a rush by investors to dump their sterling for the digital asset or profit from arbitrage.

The pound fell to a record low against the dollar on Monday, having plunged the previous Friday after the UK government announced unfunded tax cuts . read more

The volume of transactions in the bitcoin-sterling trading pair across eight major exchanges globally spiked to a record high of 846 million pounds ($920 million) on Monday, according to Kaiko Research, compared with an average of around 54.1 million pounds a day so far in 2022.

The surge was likely due to traders swapping sterling for bitcoin, said James Butterfill, head of research at crypto firm CoinShares.

"There is a high correlation to bitcoin volume growth and political/monetary instability," he said.

Butterfill said spikes have previously occurred in other currencies' crypto trading volumes, such as the Russian ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia, but that he had never seen such big moves in the bitcoin-sterling pair's volume.

Conor Ryder, research analyst at Kaiko, said the data suggests cryptocurrency markets reacted to the volatility in fiat currencies. When sterling crashed on Sept. 26, "opportunistic investors rushed to crypto exchanges offering BTC-GBP to try and profit via arbitrage from any mispricing of bitcoin across the major fiat currencies," he said in emailed comments.

Crypto exchange Bitfinex said it saw a "significant spike" in volume and trading activity for the bitcoin-sterling pair on Monday, which Bitfinex analysts said "underlined the potential of the biggest cryptocurrency to benefit from an apparent fragility in fiat currencies."

To be sure, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and the price of bitcoin has fallen sharply so far in 2022 as rising interest rates prompted investors to ditch riskier assets. read more

Versus the dollar, bitcoin is down around 58% so far this year, while the British pound is down 20%.

Bitcoin was trading around $19,515 on Wednesday and at 17,940 versus the British pound . The cryptocurrency hit a two-week high against the British pound on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcbEC_0iEC0FKP00

($1 = 0.9195 pound)

Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Michelle Price and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Reports on the intersection of finance and technology, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, virtual worlds and the money driving "Web3".

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crypto Currency#Virtual Currency#British Pound#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Kaiko Research#Coinshares#Russian
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Reverses Course Again, Trades Toward 20-Day Moving Average

Bitcoin and ether traded higher on Tuesday, reversing course from the prior day. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2.4% on Wednesday on above-average volume compared with its 20-day moving average. Bitcoin started the day in positive territory as traditional U.S. markets opened, logging four consecutive positive candles on its hourly chart. A trading candle represents the open, high, low and close price for an asset during a selected time frame. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap reclaimed the $19,000 price point, but continues to trade below the psychologically important $20,000 mark.
MARKETS
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Reuters

Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Swiss franc not highly valued - SNB's Jordan

ZURICH, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc is not highly valued despite its nominal rise, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan told a Swiss newspaper, adding the central bank intended to be deliberately vague about how it sees the safe-haven currency.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Generali exploring various acquisition options in U.S. - source

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) has been exploring several dossiers in the U.S. for a potential acquisition in the asset management business, a source close to the matter said after a report that the Italian insurer may be considering a deal with U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

611K+
Followers
357K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy