Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia congressman joins House bill to remove $80B in additional IRS funding
(The Center Square) — A Georgia congressman has joined on as a sponsor of legislation that would remove additional funding Congress allocated for the Internal Revenue Service. U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Georgia, is co-sponsoring the Defunding the IRS Army Act, which U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, introduced. The measure...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Need for judicial nominations in focus as federal judge in Tulsa moves to senior status
As U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan takes senior status Friday, after two decades on the bench full time, the need to fill vacant judicial positions in the Tulsa federal court comes into sharper focus. Eagan, 71, has served as a district judge for the Northern District of Oklahoma since October...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: With expanded benefits, a 'cliff' policy discourages work
(The Center Square) – While low-income families saw an increase in their federal SNAP benefits when the pandemic hit, it also created a “benefits cliff” that could discourage work and the supply of labor. A new policy brief from the Independent Fiscal Office explains the situation. Before...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Watch Now: Osage Nation Congress calls for repeal of law limiting instruction on race, history
PAWHUSKA — The Osage Nation Congress unanimously adopted a resolution Friday calling for the repeal of an Oklahoma law limiting instruction on race, gender and history. “History’s ugly,” Osage Nation Congresswoman and resolution sponsor Whitney Redcorn said. “I don’t know how you avoid any emotion attached to it. This started out as pursuing a gentle ask, but the deeper we dove, the more apparent it became a soft ask wouldn’t work, as there’s no way to make the bill (House Bill 1775) better.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Attempt to veto universal school choice in Arizona officially fails
(The Center Square) – State officials have verified that a group trying to stop the nation’s most expansive school choice program was short by tens of thousands of signatures when they claimed otherwise. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday that Save Our Schools Arizona’s petition effort...
Comments / 0