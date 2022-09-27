Read full article on original website
8,000 Square Foot Penthouse on the Market for $20 Million With Breathtaking Boston Views
Talk about high-end, luxury living with ease in downtown Boston along the glorious parks and award-winning shopping and restaurants. This one-of-a-kind, personally built, custom 8,000 square foot penthouse is on the market for $20 million. It appears to be worth every penny, as this Beacon Hill address is in one of the most sought after, popular cities in the world.
nerej.com
Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills
Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
Daily Free Press
Construction moves along near Hynes Convention Center on skyscraper project over Mass Pike
Construction near Hynes Convention Center — known as Parcel 12 — will result in two buildings with new office, retail and hotel space in Boston’s Back Bay and will be completed in summer 2023. Commercial real estate developers Samuels & Associates have been in the process of...
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
miltontimes.com
Historic house free for the taking
With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?
With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
Video: Tour a mid-century modern estate on the market in Medfield
Estate designed by Nathaniel Saltonstall hits the market for $2.95m. At the intersection of art and living stands a property Nathaniel Saltonstall, a Boston architect and a former president of Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art, designed in Medfield. The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home at 70 Main St. dates to 1937...
WCVB
A century-old shoe store in Boston, and four decades of matchmaking lunch dates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain,George’s Shoes is known for its low prices. A century after first opening its doors, the store has expanded to offer women’s clothing and designer handbags. The year 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for Lunch Dates – a Boston-based matchmaking service. For...
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
5 homes you can buy in Greater Boston for under $600,000
From studios to three-bedroom houses. Home prices are cooling off, as mortgage rates soar. The Greater Boston Association of Realtors reported on Sept. 20 that the median selling price for a single-family home in the region in August was $825,000, a 5.8% increase, while the median cost for a condo was $652,950, a 2.8% increase. To put that into perspective: In July, prices for both increased by nearly 7%, respectively.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s, Elia’s & Farmers Market (Week of October 2, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
Boston Globe
These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers
Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’
Forbes this week unveiled its annual list of The Forbes 400: The Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans in 2022 and while the list is headlined by the astronomically wealthy likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates, it also features one Rhode Islander and another with close ties to Newport.
nbcboston.com
Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail
Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
Add a Self-Guided Tour of This Majestic Massachusetts Castle to Your Adventures
Would you look at this? From a skull of one of Christopher Columbus' crewmen to stunning bluff views of the Atlantic nestled in Gloucester, this place is definitely a picture-worthy adventure. From seaside concerts and self-guided tours to private events and renting out this castle for parties, the Hammond Castle...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Two Brighton developments to bring more than 150 housing units
A new, mixed-use development and the redevelopment of the Massachusetts State Police Barracks will bring 155 housing units to Brighton. The Boston Planning & Development Agency approved the projects at its September meeting. A new development at 30 Leo M. Birmingham Parkway will turn a former bank into 117 new...
ournewton.org
Three Affordable Housing Opportunities
Here are three new affordable housing opportunities available in Newton, at Haywood House, the Golda Meir Expansion (2Life Communities), and 77 Court Street:. Haywood House: The Newton Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Haywood House (83-127 Kennedy Circle, Newton Corner), which has 55 one-bedroom units for elders over the age of 62 (with 32 units <60% AMI; 11 units <30% AMI, and 23 units up to 99% AMI). Three units are fully accessible for individuals with mobility impairments under Community Based Housing (CBH), and three units are designated for individuals currently or at risk of being homeless under the state Facilities Consolidation Fund (FCF). These one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments will be available through a lottery. To request an application, email HaywoodHouse@MaloneyProperties.com, call 617-209-5220, or visit www.HaywoodHouseApts.com. Completed applications can be submitted by email: HaywoodHouse@MaloneyProperties.com or mail to Haywood House, c/o Maloney Properties, Inc., 27 Mica Lane, 3rd Floor, Wellesley, MA 02481. See flyer for more information. Two informational sessions will be held:
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families
BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said. Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list.
hot969boston.com
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
