Quincy, MA

Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills

Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Quincy, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Boston, MA
Business
Boston, MA
Real Estate
City
Quincy, MA
City
Boston, MA
Quincy, MA
Real Estate
miltontimes.com

Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
MILTON, MA
Boston

How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?

With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Video: Tour a mid-century modern estate on the market in Medfield

Estate designed by Nathaniel Saltonstall hits the market for $2.95m. At the intersection of art and living stands a property Nathaniel Saltonstall, a Boston architect and a former president of Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art, designed in Medfield. The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home at 70 Main St. dates to 1937...
MEDFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
Boston

5 homes you can buy in Greater Boston for under $600,000

From studios to three-bedroom houses. Home prices are cooling off, as mortgage rates soar. The Greater Boston Association of Realtors reported on Sept. 20 that the median selling price for a single-family home in the region in August was $825,000, a 5.8% increase, while the median cost for a condo was $652,950, a 2.8% increase. To put that into perspective: In July, prices for both increased by nearly 7%, respectively.
MILFORD, MA
Boston Globe

These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers

Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail

Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
PLYMPTON, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Two Brighton developments to bring more than 150 housing units

A new, mixed-use development and the redevelopment of the Massachusetts State Police Barracks will bring 155 housing units to Brighton. The Boston Planning & Development Agency approved the projects at its September meeting. A new development at 30 Leo M. Birmingham Parkway will turn a former bank into 117 new...
BOSTON, MA
ournewton.org

Three Affordable Housing Opportunities

Here are three new affordable housing opportunities available in Newton, at Haywood House, the Golda Meir Expansion (2Life Communities), and 77 Court Street:. Haywood House: The Newton Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Haywood House (83-127 Kennedy Circle, Newton Corner), which has 55 one-bedroom units for elders over the age of 62 (with 32 units <60% AMI; 11 units <30% AMI, and 23 units up to 99% AMI). Three units are fully accessible for individuals with mobility impairments under Community Based Housing (CBH), and three units are designated for individuals currently or at risk of being homeless under the state Facilities Consolidation Fund (FCF). These one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments will be available through a lottery. To request an application, email HaywoodHouse@MaloneyProperties.com, call 617-209-5220, or visit www.HaywoodHouseApts.com. Completed applications can be submitted by email: HaywoodHouse@MaloneyProperties.com or mail to Haywood House, c/o Maloney Properties, Inc., 27 Mica Lane, 3rd Floor, Wellesley, MA 02481. See flyer for more information. Two informational sessions will be held:
NEWTON, MA
CBS Boston

Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 
BROOKLINE, MA
hot969boston.com

8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me

Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
BOSTON, MA

