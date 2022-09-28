Read full article on original website
Grazia
Adam Levine’s Affair Is Shocking – But Not Because Of His Victoria’s Secret Model Wife
In the latest celebrity scandal to rattle the internet, Instagram influencer and model Sumner Stroh has claimed on TikTok that she and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had an affair— with the screenshots of him sliding in her Instagram DMs to back it up. ‘Essentially, I was having an...
The Hollywood Gossip
Adam Levine to Behati Prinsloo: Please Don't Divorce Me! I'll Stop Sliding Into Random Models' DMs!
As you’ve likely heard by now, Adam Levine is in trouble. Not only is his marriage at risk, but he’s facing the destruction of a reputation based on his image as both a born romantic and a family man. Levine appears to have cheated on his wife Behati...
Adam Levine admitted to cheating in the past: 'Monogamy is not in our genetic makeup'
As Adam Levine battles cheating allegations, he and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo were spotted together on Wednesday, flashing huge smiles. The pair was spotted in Montecito, California, exiting a white SUV as they appeared to be laughing together. In one image, Levine was seen wearing a backpack that appears to belong to one of their children.
Divorce Lawyer Urges Behati Prinsloo to Not Let 'Judgement' Ruin Marriage
A celebrity divorce lawyer recently urged Behati Prinsloo to hold her head high as the world scrutinizes her husband Adam Levine, who is at the center of a cheating scandal. Five women have now claimed that the Maroon 5 frontman sent them inappropriate messages in the days after a 23-year-old Instagram model claimed she had a year-long affair with the musician, who is married to Victoria's Secret model Prinsloo, 34.
Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo
The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
How Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Husband Adam Levine's "Inappropriate Behavior"
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. It hasn't been rainbows and butterflies for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's marriage in recent days. The Victoria's Secret model, 34, and the Maroon 5 star, 43, made headlines this week after the singer was accused of and later denied...
Kelly Clarkson Stuns On Magazine Cover After Embracing Newfound Independence
Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year. The American Idol alum is putting her public divorce behind her and is celebrating her transition into hosting one of the most coveted time slots in daytime television. In a recent cover story, the "Since You Been Gone" singer looked radiant while wearing a black leather jacket, dress and high-heeled boots. During her interview, she opened up about her newfound job as a talk show host and using music to heal from her breakup. The songstress is preparing to walk in the footsteps of television legends such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres...
Alleged Ex-Mistress Of Former Voice Coach Adam Levine Claims He Asked If He Could Give New Baby Same Name As Her
A woman has spoken out, alleging she had an affair with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, and that he asked to use her name for new baby.
TMZ.com
Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Showing United Front After Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo are still going strong after his cheating scandal ... in fact, things appear to be so good between the two, they hopped on a jet to take a trip together. Adam and Behati took a private jet from Santa Barbara for an...
The Way Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Look Together in Their First Outing Since the Cheating Allegations Is Leaving People Super Confused
In case you missed it, all hell broke loose this week on TikTok, specifically when Instagram Model Sumner Stroh claimed that she and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine carried on a year-long affair a few years back. While he released a statement, many are more concerned with how his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo has been doing amid all the drama. Well, in these photos obtained by Daily Mail, the two seem to be doing just fine?! (See the photos HERE!) In them, you can see that Prinsloo and Levine are just smiling, carrying their kids’ stuff as they pick them up...
‘The Voice’: Adam Levine’s Favoritism and 3 Other Surprising Scandals on the Show
'The Voice' has seen a few scandals over the years, including some with former coach Adam Levine. Here are some of the most surprising scandals.
HelloGiggles
More Women Come Forward in Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal
Earlier this week, news broke that Adam Levine had an alleged year-long affair with TikTok influencer Sumner Stroh. Since then, more women have come forward accusing the singer of flirtatiously sliding into their Instagram DMs as well — and they brought receipts. Was Maroon 5’s 2021 banger “Beautiful Mistakes” a cry for help or pure coincidence?
Sunny Hostin Gives Adam Levine a Pass For Alleged Affair on ‘The View’: “He’s a Rockstar”
The ladies of The View are weighing in on the alleged affair between Adam Levine and a 23-year-old model. While they all agreed that an online relationship counts as cheating, Sunny Hostin seemingly gave the Maroon 5 frontman a pass because of his rockstar status. The conversation comes just one...
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine responds to cheating accusations made against him
23-year-old Sumner Stroh captivated the internet on September 19, 2022, after uploading a tell-all TikTok that went viral in which she revealed she was having an alleged affair with married man, Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine. In her TikTok video, Stroh claimed that she carried out a year-long affair with...
Grazia
Adam Levine – Another Celebrity Man Learning There’s Nothing More Embarrassing Than Leaked DMs
A cursory glance over my DMs is likely to throw up absolutely nothing incriminating whatsoever. That’s because I’ve developed a wonderful habit of deleting message threads so I can’t ruminate on how devastatingly embarrassing they are and, if I’ve sent them after a few wines (which, let’s be honest, is normally the case) I can literally erase the memory of their existence.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Boys’ roasts Adam Levine by leaking The Deep’s DMs
The Boys is continuing its tradition of skewering pop culture by putting Adam Levine on the chopping block and making fun of the singer’s deluge of alleged DMs that have come out from various women this past week from the married man. Rather than naming the Maroon 5 frontman...
Elite Daily
For Some Reason, Shaq Reacted To Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal
Ever since Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an “affair” with Adam Levine on Sept. 19, the Maroon 5 singer hasn’t been the most popular. And when two more women came forward, sharing flirty messages that were seemingly from Levine, his reputation only got worse. Apparently, though, Levine still has one loyal fan, and um, it’s Shaquille O’Neal? During a Sept. 29 TMZ interview, the retired basketball star gave his take on the situation, and O’Neal’s reaction to Levine’s cheating scandal is unexpected.
ETOnline.com
Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine isn't letting controversy derail his career plans. Maroon 5 is headed to Las Vegas for a brand-new residency in early 2023, the band announced on Tuesday. M5LV The Residency is set to kick off on Friday, March 24 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with 16 dates planned through August. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT, following select pre-sale opportunities later this month. See the complete list of performance dates here.
Popculture
Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Trolls Adam Levine's DM Cheating Scandal
Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, couldn't help himself when it came to trolling Adam Levine over the Maroon 5 frontman's alleged cheating scandal. The Winnetka Bowling League singer took to his Instagram Story Wednesday shortly after multiple women came forward with screenshots of what they alleged were flirtatious or inappropriate messages from the married Voice alum.
