Divorce Lawyer Urges Behati Prinsloo to Not Let 'Judgement' Ruin Marriage

A celebrity divorce lawyer recently urged Behati Prinsloo to hold her head high as the world scrutinizes her husband Adam Levine, who is at the center of a cheating scandal. Five women have now claimed that the Maroon 5 frontman sent them inappropriate messages in the days after a 23-year-old Instagram model claimed she had a year-long affair with the musician, who is married to Victoria's Secret model Prinsloo, 34.
Adam Levine
Behati Prinsloo
Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo

The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
Kelly Clarkson Stuns On Magazine Cover After Embracing Newfound Independence

Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year. The American Idol alum is putting her public divorce behind her and is celebrating her transition into hosting one of the most coveted time slots in daytime television. In a recent cover story, the "Since You Been Gone" singer looked radiant while wearing a black leather jacket, dress and high-heeled boots. During her interview, she opened up about her newfound job as a talk show host and using music to heal from her breakup. The songstress is preparing to walk in the footsteps of television legends such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres...
The Way Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Look Together in Their First Outing Since the Cheating Allegations Is Leaving People Super Confused

In case you missed it, all hell broke loose this week on TikTok, specifically when Instagram Model Sumner Stroh claimed that she and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine carried on a year-long affair a few years back. While he released a statement, many are more concerned with how his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo has been doing amid all the drama. Well, in these photos obtained by Daily Mail, the two seem to be doing just fine?! (See the photos HERE!) In them, you can see that Prinsloo and Levine are just smiling, carrying their kids’ stuff as they pick them up...
More Women Come Forward in Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal

Earlier this week, news broke that Adam Levine had an alleged year-long affair with TikTok influencer Sumner Stroh. Since then, more women have come forward accusing the singer of flirtatiously sliding into their Instagram DMs as well — and they brought receipts. Was Maroon 5’s 2021 banger “Beautiful Mistakes” a cry for help or pure coincidence?
Adam Levine – Another Celebrity Man Learning There’s Nothing More Embarrassing Than Leaked DMs

A cursory glance over my DMs is likely to throw up absolutely nothing incriminating whatsoever. That’s because I’ve developed a wonderful habit of deleting message threads so I can’t ruminate on how devastatingly embarrassing they are and, if I’ve sent them after a few wines (which, let’s be honest, is normally the case) I can literally erase the memory of their existence.
‘The Boys’ roasts Adam Levine by leaking The Deep’s DMs

The Boys is continuing its tradition of skewering pop culture by putting Adam Levine on the chopping block and making fun of the singer’s deluge of alleged DMs that have come out from various women this past week from the married man. Rather than naming the Maroon 5 frontman...
For Some Reason, Shaq Reacted To Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal

Ever since Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an “affair” with Adam Levine on Sept. 19, the Maroon 5 singer hasn’t been the most popular. And when two more women came forward, sharing flirty messages that were seemingly from Levine, his reputation only got worse. Apparently, though, Levine still has one loyal fan, and um, it’s Shaquille O’Neal? During a Sept. 29 TMZ interview, the retired basketball star gave his take on the situation, and O’Neal’s reaction to Levine’s cheating scandal is unexpected.
Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine isn't letting controversy derail his career plans. Maroon 5 is headed to Las Vegas for a brand-new residency in early 2023, the band announced on Tuesday. M5LV The Residency is set to kick off on Friday, March 24 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with 16 dates planned through August. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT, following select pre-sale opportunities later this month. See the complete list of performance dates here.
Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Trolls Adam Levine's DM Cheating Scandal

Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, couldn't help himself when it came to trolling Adam Levine over the Maroon 5 frontman's alleged cheating scandal. The Winnetka Bowling League singer took to his Instagram Story Wednesday shortly after multiple women came forward with screenshots of what they alleged were flirtatious or inappropriate messages from the married Voice alum.
