Environment

State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Hurricane Ian - live: Tropical storm regains hurricane strength as it nears South Carolina

After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian was upgraded to a hurricane again as it takes aim at the South Carolina coastline.The National Hurricane Center stated in its 5pm ET update that Hurricane Ian was “taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”The hurricane is now moving north-northwest at around 10 mph with maximum sustained winds increasing to 75 mph with strong gusts.“Ian could slightly strengthen before landfall tomorrow, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the advisory said.Dozens of rescue...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian
The Weather Channel

Images Of Ian's Impacts On The Carolinas

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon. Storm surge, flooding rains and heavy winds were already impacting the state early Friday as the storm approached. P​hotos are starting to surface of storm surge in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, as well as flooding elsewhere along the coast.
GEORGETOWN, SC
People

Hurricane Ian Heading Towards South Carolina After Causing Widespread Damage in Florida

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina midday on Friday between Charleston and Myrtle Beach Hurricane Ian is continuing on its path of destruction across the southern United States. After the storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday, Ian is now heading towards South Carolina as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds up to 85 mph, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ian had initially weakened to a tropical storm as it made its way through...
FLORIDA STATE
Weather
Economy
Industry
Environment
Energy Industry
Popculture

Hurricane Ian Winds Force MSNBC Reporter to Seek Shelter During Live Report

Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, and one reporter couldn't finish his report because the storm was too strong. Jim Cantore, who was reporting for MSNBC was in Punta Gorda, Florida to show how the damage Hurricane Ian has caused. He said the winds were at 90 to 95 miles per hour and tried to show viewers the strength of the winds by going out near the street and holding a pole. That didn't provide much protection as Cantore was nearly blown away, leading to him taking a knee on the ground. That didn't help either, and Cantore, who also works for The Weather Channel, decided to take shelter to stay safe.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC News

At least 9 confirmed dead as scope of Hurricane Ian’s devastation comes into focus

At least nine people have died after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida with such ferocity that President Joe Biden said it could be the deadliest in state history. Speaking after a briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials Thursday morning, Biden said that while the death toll remained unclear, early reports suggest the loss of life could be “substantial.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida

Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
FLORIDA STATE

