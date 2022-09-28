Read full article on original website
Lunchbox Scranton Joe...
2d ago
Tennessee house gop requests Vanderbilt medical stop performing gender surgeries on children..Right up the perverted Lincoln Parties alley
8
Anti-MAGA ad intended to get a rise out of Trump gets a rise out of Trump
Former President Trump threatened to sue the Lincoln Project and Fox News over the ad. "Go for it, bitch!" the co-founder of the Lincoln Project said.
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.
‘The Lincoln Project’ Trailer: Showtime Docuseries Looks ‘Meteoric Rise And Sudden Rift’ Of Anti-Donald Trump Effort — Watch
Showtime is unveiling the trailer for The Lincoln Project, the upcoming docuseries that looks at the effort by GOP strategists to stop Donald Trump. Directed by Fisher Stevens and Karim Amer, the project “goes behind the scenes of the meteoric rise and sudden rift” of the group, according to a rep for the project. The project shows the groups audacious efforts to defeat Trump, drawing his attention when he was in the White House, but it also features its members as they grapple with a sexual harassment scandal and internal breaks over its finances. “Here’s the key: There’s nothing noble about us....
Ranking Trump and the top seven GOP White House contenders
Former President Trump is the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, despite facing mounting legal trouble and the recent FBI raid of his Florida home. But that doesn’t mean Republicans aren’t considering their options in the event that Trump’s political prospects wane in the coming years....
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
Washington Examiner
Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections
Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
Leaked email: Producer begged Fox News to keep Jeanine Pirro off the air ahead of defamation lawsuit
A newly unearthed email shows that an unidentified Fox News producer frantically tried to get the network to keep host Jeanine Pirro off the air for pushing false claims about Dominion Voting Systems stealing the 2020 election for President Joe Biden. NPR, which obtained a copy of the email and...
Fox News was warned against letting Jeanine Pirro broadcast conspiracy theories, report says
Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems have reportedly found evidence that Fox News executives were warned about letting one of the network’s most prominent personalities spot unhinged conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.According to NPR, among the countless emails and documents which the network has had to provide the voting machine maker as part of Dominion’s $1.6bn defamation lawsuit was one message from a producer warning that Fox could not allow Ms Pirro on the air because she was “pulling conspiracy theories from dark corners of the Web to justify then-President Donald Trump's lies that the election had been stolen...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene denies she kicked an 18-year-old political activist in incident caught on video
A video shows activists confronting Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about gun rights in Washington DC.
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt gives Republicans the midterm fight they crave and takes focus off Trump 2024 and abortion rights, GOP operatives say
Polling shows voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on immigration and border security. DeSantis' political stunt in Martha's Vineyard rocketed the issues to front-page news ahead of the midterms. Republicans welcome the change of topic from abortion and Trump. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated flights sending migrants and asylum...
Trump lawyer claimed boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago only held 'news clippings:' WaPo
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump falsely told the National Archives that 12 boxes containing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago only contained "news clippings," The Washington Post reported Friday. In a September 2021 call, Pat Philbin, a lawyer for Trump and former White House deputy counsel, told the federal agency...
Karine Jean-Pierre calls Peter Doocy's question 'ridiculous'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre branded a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy as "ridiculous" during a daily briefing with reporters on Tuesday, 6 September.Mr Doocy asked Ms Jean-Pierre if she thought the 2016 election was "stolen," appearing to reference the press secretary's tweets suggesting that the 2016 race and the 2018 Georgia governor's race were not conducted properly.“Let’s be really clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous... I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights," Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters.
Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state
A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
Liz Cheney says new revelations reveal true ‘danger’ of Donald Trump
Congresswoman Liz Cheney said Donald Trump’s unwillingness to leave the White House after being defeated in the 2020 presidential election "affirms the reality of the danger" of his efforts to overturn the election. Ms Cheney made the remarks in response to revelations made in a new book by New...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.
“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center. Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign...
Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is one of the US officials who shares the mission of safeguarding the nation’s most important secrets. The committee is responsible for oversight of the intelligence community, and that duty includes the task of ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately and kept secured. Yet in the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago to seize government records, including classified documents, that Donald Trump had improperly (and perhaps illegally) taken from the White House, Rubio has been one of the loudest voices denouncing the bureau and amplifying the MAGA message that Trump has been unfairly victimized by Democrats and the Deep State. And that’s quite a different position than the one Rubio took regarding Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails at the State Department.
Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip
Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
