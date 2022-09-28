Read full article on original website
Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
NBA Insider Reveals What He Heard During Ime Udoka Controversy: “Celtics Management Went To Players And Said, 'We, Unfortunately, Can't Tell You Anything For Legal Reasons.'"
Updates about the Ime Udoka situation continue to pour in, and the most recent one was by NBA Insider, Jared Weiss, revealing how the management couldn't divulge information to the players regarding the controversy. Talking to Jam Packard on his podcast, Anything is Poddable, much of the discussion centered around...
Kevin Durant Explains Why He Decided To Stay With Nets After Requesting A Trade: "I Felt Like We Had A Good Team. I Felt Like This Is The Place I Said I Wanted To Be."
Kevin Durant is set to start another season with the Brooklyn Nets, his third being an active player for the Brooklynites. After a disappointing exit last season, KD decided it was time to look for a new challenge in the league. He requested a trade out of Brooklyn, which turn the league upside down.
