Arizona State

7 Easy Hikes In Arizona That Will Still Give You The Most Stunning Views

By Briana Renee Dahlberg, Brittany Cristiano
 3 days ago
There are many beautiful places to visit around Arizona, however, some require perhaps an expert-level hiker or someone who gets a thrill from facing moderate-to-difficult journeys in nature.

If that doesn't sound like you, and you're a beginner outdoor adventurer who longs to catch some gorgeous views but hates a strenuous journey, we've got good news.

These seven beginner hikes scattered around the Grand Canyon State will lead you to gorgeous views without all the hard work.

Horseshoe Bend Trail

Price: $10 per vehicle

Address: Highway 89, Page, AZ 86040

Why You Should Go: This is one of the state's most popular lookout points, and makes for some pretty iconic Instagram photos.

It takes a short 1.5-mile roundtrip hike to lead you to gorgeous views of star-studded Lake Powell's sparkling blue bend.

The Birthing Cave

Price: Free

Address: Deadman's Pass Trail, Sedona, AZ 86336

Why You Should Go: The 2-mile Long Canyon trail leads to a wide open cave that was said to be the site for pregnant Indigenous Hopi women to give birth, hence its name.

This gem is located around Sedona's spiritual vortexes, and many hikers note feeling "reborn" after visiting.

Phoenix Sonoran Preserve

Price: Free

Location: 1600 East Sonoran Desert Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Why You Should Go: There are multiple trails easy enough for hiking novices north of the state capital at this nature preserve.

Whatever path you choose you can experience the most sweeping desert views full of impressive patches of cacti.

Soldier Pass Trail

📍Soldier Pass Trail •• Sedona, AZ •• #azhike #sedona #hiketok #outdoors #coconinonationalforest

Price: Free

Location: Forest Service 9904 Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336

Why You Should Go: You and your furry friend can go on this easy hike for an early morning adventure.

It's a total of 2.5 hours to embark on, but you're given the opportunity to view the natural wonders of the "Seven Sacred Pools."

Aspen Nature Loop

Price: Free

Location: 9300 N Snowbowl Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86002

Why You Should Go: Utterly massive aspen trees, as well as some spruce and pine stand tall along this 2.5-mile journey in Flagstaff.

During the Fall time, you will be able to take in all the beautiful fall colors as the leaves turn a bright yellow.

Sugarloaf Loop Trail

Price: Free

Location: 2065 Buena Vista Dr, Sedona, AZ 86336

Why You Should Go: The hike is another on the list of Arizona's popular easy treks.

It's regarded as pretty flat, but the same can't be said about the surrounding red caprocks and buttes you get a view of at the summit.

West Fork Trail

📍West Fork Trail #sedona #westfork #westforktrail #hiking #hikingadventures #hikingszn #fyp

Price: $11 per vehicle or $2 per person if you don't use the designated parking lot

Location: W Fork Trail, Sedona, AZ 86336

Why You Should Go: There are naturally sculpted canyons, brilliant fall foliage, and even a few swimming spots along this huge 14 miles trek.

You don't have to force yourself or your crew to undertake the entire thing as you experience beauty at just about any point.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 24, 2019.

Comments / 0

