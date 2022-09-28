Read full article on original website
Larry Summers on the collapsing pound was on the money again: ‘an emerging market turning into a submerged market.’ Here’s what analysts say happens next
The British pound plunged to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, prompting warnings that it could soon hit parity with the greenback. Britain’s currency is in trouble—and things could still get a lot worse for sterling, experts warn. The British pound crashed to an all-time...
Treasury to delay publishing OBR forecast by six weeks after 7 October delivery – as it happened
Budget watchdog to give assessment of fiscal plans next week but public will have to wait until chancellor’s November statement
What is the Bank of England doing in bid to stabilise UK economy?
Threadneedle Street will buy UK government bonds as pound tumbles in response to Truss and Kwarteng’s mini-budget
Voters abandon Tories as faith in economic competence dives
Conservative MPs urge Liz Truss’s removal from No 10 after poll reveals British public’s fury over tax plans
Michael Saylor says UK turmoil is a signal to 'opt out' and embrace bitcoin as policymakers scramble to avert disaster in global markets
The turmoil in UK currency and bond markets should shine a light on bitcoin as an alternative, according to Michael Saylor. "The 'crisis' the central bankers are trying to avert is the free functioning of markets delivering fair interest rates," he tweeted. This week the Bank of England announced it...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Russia abandons Lyman bastion, Putin ally says time for nuclear response
KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday its troops had abandoned a key bastion in occupied eastern Ukraine, a stinging defeat that prompted one of President Vladimir Putin's most hawkish allies to call for Russia to consider resorting to low-grade nuclear weapons.
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
John Paulson said house prices could drop, but a decline wouldn't spark another financial crisis. Paulson, who shorted the mid-2000s housing bubble, said there's much less risk in the system today. The investor criticized some of his fellow short sellers, and touted gold as an inflation hedge. John Paulson, who...
Sweden and Denmark: Pipeline leaks caused by "several hundred kilos" of explosives
The force that caused leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines "probably corresponded to an explosive load of several hundred kilos," according to a letter to the United Nations Friday. Driving the news: Denmark and Sweden provided the estimate in a new letter laying out how the leaks have disrupted sea...
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
Russia sets new budget rule, may resume FX interventions this year -Finance Minister
MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia estimates the new cut-off price for its budget rule that diverts excess oil revenues into its wealth fund at $62-$63 per barrel and may resume foreign currency purchases as early as this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
Ukraine Situation Report: ‘Army’ Larger Than Russia’s Invasion Force Likely Fled Mobilization
Russia’s plan to call-up 300,000 draftees managed to mobilize an army of citizens to flee the country. More Russians have likely fled their country in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced mobilization plans than made up the entire force massed to invade Ukraine seven months ago, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense.
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Investors should brace for 'unsettling volatility' and the S&P 500 is headed back to June lows as dysfunction is growing across markets, Mohamed El-Erian says
Markets need to brace for "unsettling volatility," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday. The top economist predicted the S&P 500 could retest June lows due to signs of dysfunction in US Treasuries and money markets. He warned investors not to ignore the gloomy macro backdrop, despite some attractive stock names.
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Billionaire Big-Shorter John Paulson Says The Housing Downturn May Be Different This Time Around
John Paulson, the billionaire hedge fund investor who made around $15 billion shorting $25 billion worth of subprime mortgages back in the "no credit, no money, no cash, no problem" underwriting debacle back in 2007-2008, says another downturn in the current "frothy" housing market may be in the cards. Still,...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Europe faces 'scary situation' following mysterious pipeline leaks, former US regulator says
The apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines running from Russia underscore Europe's massive energy vulnerabilities, former US energy regulator Neil Chatterjee told CNN.
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
