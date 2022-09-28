Recall alert: Kia expands recall to include 70K additional vehicles at risk of catching fire

WASHINGTON — Kia confirmed Wednesday that 70,000 vehicles have been added to an August recall, warning owners to park the affected vehicles outdoors due to fire risks, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.

The expanded recall applies to the following models, equipped with a tow hitch harness installed as original equipment, or purchased as an accessory through a Kia dealership:

2016-2022 Sorento

2021-2022 Sorento Hybrid

2022-2023 Sorento Plug-In Hybrid

2017-2022 Sportage

According to the federal regulatory agency, debris and moisture accumulation on the tow hitch harness module printed circuit board may cause an electrical short, which can result in a fire.

According to SILive.com, owners of affected vehicles are advised to park outside and away from structures until the as-yet-undetermined recall repair is complete.

Owner notification letters are slated to be mailed Nov. 14, but owners may also contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. The required recall number when calling is SC249.

Wednesday’s recall is an expansion of a joint Hyundai-Kia recall in August, affecting more than 281,000 Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles, which cited the same fire risk.

The initial recall applied to 245,030 model year 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade vehicles and 36,417 model year 2020-2022 Kia Telluride vehicles.

©2022 Cox Media Group